Microsoft Teams down: global issue takes video conferencing offline

Top video conferencing service Microsoft Teams is suffering a significant outage that is affecting users across the world.

According to data from DownDetector, issues began at roughly 7am ET/12pm BST, preventing users from logging in or joining calls. Users in Europe and Asia were first to report issues, but the outage appears to be affecting Microsoft Teams customers on the East Coast of the US as well.

The Microsoft status portal is currently reporting no issues for Teams, so the source of the problems is unclear.

Global Teams outage

However the official @MicrosoftTeams account has confirmed that "our team is investigating an issue with Microsoft Teams" and that the issue is global.

"We’ve confirmed that this issue affects users globally. We’re reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue. More information can be found under TM252802 in the admin center," an update tweet added.

It seems that Teams for Buiness, Teams Personal and Education users are all affected, with some users complaining they had been kicked out of active calls, and others suffering an Error 401 message.

Microsoft has been advising users to open support tickets and follow its admin center for further updates.

This is the second major outage to hit Microsoft Teams in the last few weeks, with a similar issue in March 2021 linked to company-wide problems as the likes of Xbox Live, Office 365 and Azure also went down.

Microsoft said that outage was reportedly due to an issue concerning, "a recent change to an authentication system"

We'll update this page as new information emerges...