Microsoft just shared a bunch of juicy Teams stats - but not the one we all wanted to see

In spite of its growing popularity, figures on the latest Microsoft Teams user base were strangely absent from the company's recent FY22 Q4 earnings.

The video conferencing suite has received more than 450 new capabilities in the past year, the company said, which works out as an average of more than eight additions per week.

However the last time we received an update on Microsoft Teams user numbers was back in January 2022, when the company revealed it had more than 270 million active monthly users.

Microsoft Teams growth

Microsoft Teams forms a huge part of the tech giant’s cloud-based operations, which saw huge growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

Microsoft was keen to highlight its stake in the companies that make up the Fortune 500, too, of which around two-thirds use Teams Rooms as part of their hybrid working setups. Around one-quarter of the companies are also said to use Viva.

The company’s flagship Microsoft 365 subscription - E5 - has also seen a promising increase, making up 12% of subscriptions and up from 8% in 2021.

In contrast, the Windows portion of the business, which is responsible for the latest Windows 11 operating system, along with the company’s Xbox sector, saw revenue drop. The Russia-Ukraine war is said to have had the most detrimental effect, here, with the company reducing its operations in Russia at the cost of $126 million.

Moving forward, Microsoft is looking to expand its social media empire beyond LinkedIn, in a move which sees its Yammer platform evolve into Viva Engage, accessible from inside Teams apps.

