Microsoft HoloLens 2 is getting an industrial edition for hardcore environments

Microsoft has announced a new version of its HoloLens smartglasses specifically designed to work in more demanding environments.

The HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is an untethered mixed reality device designed and tested for use in regulated industrial environments.

The new HoloLens 2 device meets multiple industry standards and comes with a two-year warranty. In addition, it comes with a Rapid Replacement Program that will minimize downtime should anything go wrong. Advanced exchange and expedited shipping should ensure that businesses are without their HoloLens smartglasses for the shortest possible time.

“As part of listening, and always learning, we heard strong demand for HoloLens 2 to operate in environments that have rigorous requirements or are regulated by industry certifications,” Charlie Han, Principal Program Manager for Microsoft HoloLens, said.

“In the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, partners require a device that meets particle emissions standards to enter and operate in their highly controlled clean room environments. In the energy sector, partners need a device that can function safely in potentially hazardous environments.”

Business use cases

With various first and third-party mixed reality apps offering support, the HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition can be used by enterprises to deliver remote expert advice, provide interactive 3D guides to aid task completion, and streamline employee training.

Even before the announcement of a new industrial version, the HoloLens 2 was being employed by various businesses. Lockheed Martin has used HoloLens 2 to speed up the production of the Orion spacecraft, while the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has used the device to reduce the time employees are exposed to COVID-19 by as much as 83%.

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is available for pre-order in select markets now, with shipments expected to begin by spring 2021.