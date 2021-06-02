Microsoft Edge is finally getting a major security upgrade

Users of Microsoft Edge can now get online without worrying about secure connections thanks to a new update to the browser.

Microsoft has revealed that Edge will now automatically switch user connections to websites from HTTP to the more secure HTTPS thanks to its new Automatic HTTPS feature.

The move follows similar action from Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox as browser makers look to ensure their users are protected when online.

More secure Edge

In a blog post to announce the news, Microsoft said that the update should keep Edge users stay protected from so-called man-in-the-middle attacks, where hackers attempt to target web traffic whilst pages are being loaded, redirecting victims to a different location.

"Automatic HTTPS switches your connections to websites from HTTP to HTTPS on sites that are highly likely to support the more secure protocol," the company said.

"The list of HTTPS-capable websites is based on Microsoft's analysis of the web, and helps enable a more secure connection on hundreds of thousands of top domains."

Going forward, anyone visiting a website that causes Edge to display a "not secure" message will see their connection switched from HTTP to HTTPS on sites the browser believes are highly likely to support the more secure protocol.

This decision is based on a list of "known-capable domains" from Microsoft’s own internal analysis of the web, which the company says will help enable a more secure connection on "hundreds of thousands" of top domains.

Microsoft says that users won't see any pop-up notifications or interruptions to their connection, and advises website owners serve all content over HTTPS, including top-level documents and any subresources.

The HTTPS upgrade is currently rolling out to select users of Microsoft Edge 92 in the Canary and Developer preview channels. To activate the feature, users need to open edge://settings/privacy and turn on "Automatically switch to more secure connections with Automatic HTTPS."

