Microservices could be the next big market for open source

A new study by popular open source web server NGINX has revealed a significant spike in the number of apps built with microservices.

The company’s sixth annual survey focussed on discovering trends in app development and deployment. It was primarily interested in how the community was using microservices, containers, and infrastructure platforms, and their associated challenges.

“We’re seeing a big shift from monolithic to microservices‑based apps. More than ever before, organisations are looking to build platforms with greater resilience and faster deployment capabilities,” said Dor Zakai, EMEA Senior Director for Solutions Engineering, NGINX at F5.

Rising tide lifts all boats

More than half of the 600 respondents were using microservices, reaffirming the trend that an increasing number of organizations are migrating from monolithic to microservices‑based apps.

Further breakup reveals that while 34% were using microservices in some apps, 20% relied on it for a majority of their apps, and 6% were exclusively using microservices for their apps.

Moreover, the move to microservices also accelerates the adoption of other related technologies, particularly containers. The survey reveals that containers are twice as popular as other modern application technologies, with 34% of respondents using them in their production environment.

As organizations continue to move beyond basic container use, NGINX points out that the findings of its survey are in line with Gartner’s, which predicts that 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production by 2022.

“Modern apps require different tools,” said Libby Meren, NGINX OSS Evangelist, adding “With microservices management continuing to pick up pace, we can expect to see much more investment in open-source container orchestrators, as well as API management tools.”