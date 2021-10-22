Michael Bay's next movie looks like an absurdly wild ride

The first trailer for Michael Bay's next movie has landed online – and it looks as ridiculously over the top as you'd expect.

Ambulance, which is based on a 2005 Danish movie of the same name (Ambulancen), is an upcoming action-thriller that bears all of the hallmarks of a typical Michael Bay film. There are explosions galore, lots of shaky camerawork and plenty of shouting and verbal sparring between its characters. No surprises there, then.

Check out the official trailer for Ambulance below:

Ambulance stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, Aquaman) as decorated war hero Will Sharp, who's struggling to pay for his wife's medical bills. To cover those costs, Sharp reluctantly teams up with adopted brother and career criminal Danny – portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Guilty) – to commit a $32 million bank heist.

When the pair's escape plan goes awry, though, they're forced to hijack an ambulance driven by medical technician Cam (Hobbs and Shaw's Eiza Gonzalez), who is transferring a wounded police officer to hospital. Cue a high-octane chase through the streets of Los Angeles as Will and Danny attempt to keep their hostages alive whilst evading the law at every turn.

Ambulance arrives in theaters on February 18, 2022.

Can trailers go back to being movie teasers?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Overly long trailers, which show too much of their major plot points, has become a regular criticism of the film industry in recent years.

Movie fans have grown tired of trailers that give away specific story details, surprise reveals and show off a film's biggest set-pieces. It's unnecessary and remove fans' interest surrounding upcoming releases.

When a new film trailer arrives, less is always better. Cinemagoers want to be intrigued by a teaser trailer and not feel as if they've sat through the whole thing already.

Much like another recent Michael Bay film trailer in 6 Underground, Ambulance falls into the 'giving away too much' category. If a teaser is over two minutes in length, it's way too long. Trailers need to entice us into going to see them, but we can already sense how Ambulance's story will play out based on its near three-minute trailer.

A full return to the 90-second or two-minute long trailer, then, is what we'd like to see. Some studios religiously stick to that time limit and most, if not all, of those teasers end up being the most talked about among film fans online.

It's too late for Ambulance now, but can movie trailers go back to just being teasers from now on, please?