Metal Slug meets XCOM in new ‘Tactics’ game

A 90s arcade classic made a surprise return at the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase. The Metal Slug franchise is returning for Metal Slug Tactics, a new turn-based title based on the run-and-gun shoot-em-up hit.

Taking the pixel-art anime styling of the original series, and mixing it with the grid-based, isometric tactical gameplay of the likes of XCOM, it’s set to release on PC, with no word yet on a console version.

With cover-based shooting, vehicular power ups and the series trademark humourous violence, it’s looking like a fast-paced not-to-serious take on the turn-based strategy genre.



Turn-based renaissance

For fans of games like XCOM, it’s been a solid few years. As well as the excellent XCOM: Enemy Unknown, XCOM 2 and XCOM: Chimera squad, the likes of Wargroove and Pathway have been keeping the genre alive. Now all we need is an Advance Wars sequel for Nintendo Switch and we’re set.

As for Metal Slug, this will be the first all-new title in the franchise (not including re-releases and anthologies) since 2009’s Metal Slug XX.

We’ll have all the news straight from Summer Game Fest 2021 and E3 2021 on TechRadar, so keep locked in for more news.