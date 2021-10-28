Mercedes adds 31-speaker Dolby Atmos system to cars for a 'concert hall on wheels'

Mercedes-Benz has spent nearly a century establishing itself as one of the most exclusive names in the auto industry – but the brand is preparing to turn up the volume on its luxury label even further.

The German carmaker has announced plans to introduce Dolby Atmos in a range of its top-end models from next year, beginning with the Mercedes-Maybach and S-Class.

Mercedes says its in-car Dolby Atmos experience will transform these vehicles into "state-of-the-art concert halls on wheels" by integrating the technology with its already optional Burmester 4D and 3D sound systems.

Made up of – wait for it – 31 loudspeakers and eight sound transducers (also known as exciters), this Atmos-enhanced Burmester system will offer drivers an "unprecedented sound experience" to make it seem as though their vehicle "is almost like a live concert," said Mercedes executive Britta Seeger in a statement.

Check out Mercedes' reveal of the partnership below.

Dolby Atmos technology – which adds more space, clarity and depth to music – is popular right now, implemented in everything from the best soundbars to the best TVs, but Mercedes' partnership with the audio giant marks one of the rare times we've seen it introduced into cars.

It's not the very first instance, though – that honor went to the equally-luxurious Lucid Air – but the brand's unique combination of Dolby Atmos with its existing Burmester sound system should ensure that Mercedes sits top of the pile when it comes to offering drivers the finest audio experience possible.

John Couling, a senior executive at Dolby Laboratories, said: "At Dolby, we are passionate about extending the Dolby Atmos Music experience so that consumers can enjoy it anywhere, and Mercedes-Benz shares our vision.

"The integration of Dolby Atmos into the S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach will offer an additional superior feature to customers, whether they are in the driving seat or a passenger," Couling added.

The Dolby Atmos-enhanced Mercedes-Maybach will be available starting summer 2022, while the system will be offered in other models equipped with the new MBUX system, which is being introduced with the new Mercedes S-Class later next year.

As for how much the option will cost, Mercedes hasn’t disclosed a figure just yet, but given that the Burmester-fitted Maybach already sits at around $190,000 / £130,000 / AU$245,000, we'd anticipated a further four-digit hike on an already eye-watering price tag.