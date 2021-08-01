Men's 100m final live stream: how to watch Olympics 2020 free online from anywhere

The Usain Bolt-shaped whole in the men's 100m Olympics final has been joined by a Trayvon Bromell silhouette. The pre-Games favorite failed to get through the semi-finals, leaving it to anybody's guess as to who will take today's gold medal. Who will be crowned the fastest man on the planet? Find out by reading on as we explain how to get a 100m sprint final live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletics online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

If there's one event you always absolutely have to watch at the 2020 Olympics, it's the 100m sprint. It's the shortest event of the Games but the one that sears itself into everyone's memories - 10 screaming, pulse-raising, fist pumping seconds of sport boiled down to its purest form

Usain Bolt dominated the event since Beijing 2008 and world athletics is still waiting for his successor to announce himself. Team USA's Trayvon Bromell was widely tipped to take gold, but failed to break 10 seconds earlier today and missed out on the final eight.

Ronnie Baker (USA), Akani Simbine (South Africa) and Andre De Grasse (Canada) are still three to watch, but China's Su Bingtian came from nowhere to post the best time of the Tokyo Games so far - an all-time Asian record of 9.83 seconds.

It's the thrill of all thrills, the clearest test of athleticism, the jewel in the crown of the Olympics, so read on as we explain how to watch the men's 100m sprint and live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere.

More for athletics action: see how to watch track and field live streams

How to watch the Olympics 100m sprint: live stream Tokyo 2020 athletics in the US

You're looking at an early start to watch the 100m sprint in the US, with the men's final scheduled to start at 8.50am ET / 5.50am PT on Sunday morning. The better news is that the 100m sprint is part of the FREE live action being streamed by NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on your computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Watch the Olympics 100m sprint without cable If you miss the live coverage, you can catch up at primetime on NBC. And if you don't have the channel on cable, fear not. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. It offers NBC in select markets, as part of its $35 a month Blue package - which also include NBCSN and the USA Network. And it usually has a really good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the monthly cost is higher, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

How to watch 100m sprint from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics 100m sprint live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tested every major VPN service and ExpressVPN is our top pick of what's out there, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles - best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

In just three basic steps you can get up and running with a VPN...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommended choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the US or UK, just head to Peacock or the BBC iPlayer respectively

How to watch a 100m sprint live stream in the UK

The men's 100m sprint final is set to begin at 1.50pm BST on Sunday afternoon. Both are being shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the UK, which means the 100m sprint action is completely FREE to watch. And the great thing about the iPlayer is the sheer amount of devices you can watch on. In addition to iOS and Android mobiles, the app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles and streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, the list goes on! If you're already a subscriber, Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing the 100m sprint. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

Related: how to watch British Lions tour of South Africa

How to watch Olympics 100m sprint: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada

Anyone in Canada can tune in through CBC Sports, but prepare for an early start, with the men's 100m sprint final set for 8.50am ET / 5.50am PT on Sunday morning. Both are being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing the 100m sprint. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch 100m sprint: live stream Olympics 2020 for FREE in Australia