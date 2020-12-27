Meet the cheapest PC in the world: Android smartness for less than $20

What is it? The W95 Android TV box is the most affordable fully featured computer in the world right now, one that you can start using out of the box.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? Looking for something different? Here's a bargain PC with a difference. You won't find a brand new personal computer cheaper especially one with a SPDIF port. If you've found something similar with a lower price tag, let us know via Twitter!

How much does it cost? It is available from Banggood for $18.99 (about £14/AU$25) without any code for the CN warehouse. That's an extra $11 off the current sale price of $29.99. Overall, you get more than 37% off its suggested retail price. Hurry up though as the deal ends on the December 29.

Cheapest PC in the world W95 Android mini PC: $29.99 $18.99 at Banggood

Save $17 without using any codes. The W95 is the most affordable mini computer available right now and it runs Android out of the box. Hurry up! This offer ends on December 29.View Deal

We've build a list of the best workstations available

Check out our list of the best video editing PCs on the market

Here's our choice of the best mobile workstations around

What else should we know? The device itself is easy to use, with a low learning curve thanks to the preloaded Android 7.1 operating system. It comes with a quad-core Amlogic S905W processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB onboard storage and modest of connectivity/expansion options: a card reader, 100Mbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, audio port, two USB ports and an HDMI connector. You even get a remote control and a HDMI cable thrown in for free, and the W95 can even decode 4K content, making it perfect as a budget streaming client.

It is small enough to be concealed or move it around with ease as well. Since it is compatible with Google Play and offers internet access, you should be able to use it with all the main Android productivity services (Google Workplace, Microsoft 365).

Any cons? There's no VESA port and the Android 7.1 OS is already four years old.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet...

Check out these PC deals where you are

Today's best HP Omen Desktop PC deals Amazon SG View Similar Amazon Singapore No price information Check Amazon Singapore

Bear in mind