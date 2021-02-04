Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PC system requirements: can your computer handle it?

If you're looking to play Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on PC, then the minimum and recommended system requirements have been released.

The good news is that even the recommended requirements are pretty achievable for any gaming PC build bought in the past few years, so you should be able to play this remaster of the popular sci-fi franchise.

Minimum requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X DirectX: 11

11 DRIVE SPACE: 120GB

Recommended requirements

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon Vega 56

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon Vega 56 DirectX: 11

11 DRIVE SPACE: 120GB

These are pretty undemanding requirements, then, for the remaster that will bring improved graphics and 4K support, along with support for over 60FPS and ultrawide 21:9 monitor support on PC.

Got enough storage?

While the CPU and GPU demands are relatively undemanding, and most PCs these days will be running with at least 8GB of RAM, there is one requirement that may cause issues: that 120GB of storage space.

That's a big chunk of hard drive, and people with smaller capacity hard drives, or SSDs, could find that they need to clear some room to fit Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

While it does require a lot of storage, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is actually three games, which makes the capacity demands a bit more understandable. However, it seems you'll need to download all three together - there's no option to download each game separately to save space.