Marvel fans are going wild for She-Hulk trailer superhero cameo

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk TV show has landed online – and fans are going crazy over the inclusion of a cult fan-favorite character.

Released on May 17, the official trailer for the upcoming Marvel Phase 4 project gives us our first look at Tatiana Maslany's green machine in action. It also teases some specific plot points, such as how Jennifer Walters – the lawyer who turns into She-Hulk whenever she gets angry or fearful – juggles her two lives as a superhero and an attorney.

Interestingly, She-Hulk's first proper trailer also provides a blink-and-you'll-miss-it sneak peak at Jameela Jamil's Titania, aka the Disney Plus show's villain. Surprisingly, though, it isn't Titania, She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, or Tim Roth's returning Abomination that's whipped Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans into a frenzy.

So who's the individual that's got everyone in a spin? None other than B-list superhero Frog Man.

"Wait, who the heck is Frog Man?", we hear you cry. In the comics, Frog Man is the superhero – we use that term lightly, for reasons we'll get into shortly – alias of Eugene Patilio, the son of a former villain who uses his dad's old Leap-Frog costume to fight crime as a symbol of good. Patilio has no superpowers to speak of, but his father's old suit grants its wielder the ability to leap six stories into the air, courtesy of the electrically-powered leaping coils housed in the legs of the suit.

Understandably, Frog Man isn't one of Marvel comics' most prominent superheroes, but he has helped a number of those – chiefly, Captain America and Spider-Man – on occasion. It seems like She-Hulk's Disney Plus series will position him as a secondary hero/vigilante to Maslany's Walters. But it remains to be seen if he'll be used for comic relief purposes only, or if Marvel Studios has taken some creative liberties with Frog Man and turned him into a more formidable, street-level hero.

Regardless, diehard Marvel fans have been expressing their delight at the prospect of Frog Man making his live-action debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Numerous fans have taken to social media apps, including Reddit and Twitter, to reveal their surprise and elation over the cult fan-favorite's appearance in the show, and many can't wait to see him in action.

Reddit user cinemajax summed it up best, simply saying that "I can't believe there's a Frog Man character". Meanwhile, fellow Redditor Zebra_dan likened Frog Man's costume to that of the Green Power Ranger from Saban Entertainment's iconic franchise.

Another Reddit user, abellapa, suggested that Frog Man's MCU debut may be the start of the studio's desire to include even more obscure (and fan-favorite) Marvel characters. Meanwhile, Marcusj112 and toilet111 just expressed delight at the vigilante's arrival in Marvel's live-action universe. Finally (where Reddit is concerned, at least), Joshdabozz demanded to see a Wong versus Frog Man fight, what with Benedict Wong's Doctor Strange character making a cameo appearance in She-Hulk.

Over on Twitter, fan reactions were of a similar ilk. RonJon027 and theOGtacobadger couldn't contain their excitement for Frog Man's arrival. Meanwhile, Tom_Tresser wants to see a nod to another Frog-based Marvel character – Brick Frog – in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law off the back of Frog Man's appearance.

Billed as a nine-episode legal comedy, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will follow in the footsteps of Ms Marvel, which lands on Disney Plus on June 8, and Thor: Love and Thunder's theatrical release on July 8. The series has been written by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley), with episodes directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will launch exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 17.