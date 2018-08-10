Manchester United vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Well, welcome back football - and thank you for not staying away too long.

Live stream Manchester United vs Leicester City - where and when Old Trafford is the destination for the first game of the 2018/19 Premier League season. It's Friday Night Football on Sky, starting at 8pm BST (3pm ET, midday PT, 5am AEST)

If your last month has been spent moping around after the World Cup cruelly finished, then it's time to perk up. The Premier League is back, and we'll tell you how to live stream Manchester United vs Leicester City.

Man United's second place finish last season didn't really disguise the disappointment at finishing so far behind their crosstown rivals. They'll want the ideal start to the 2019/19 Premier League campaign, with World Cup winner Paul Pogba still with a point to prove at Old Trafford.

Leicester City surprisingly kept faith with Claude Puel in the dugout. They ended a respectable 9th last season, but with much grumbling from the Foxes' fans. They managed to keep hold of World Cup hero Harry Maguire, too, although star Riyad Mahrez has now joined the other Manchester side.

You can live stream Manchester United vs Leicester City (and every other televised Premier League game) by scrolling down the page on this handy guide.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

How to stream Manchester United vs Leicester City live in the UK

Sky Sports is getting the 2018/19 Premier League season underway with Friday night action from 7pm BST and kick-off at 8pm. That means you'll need the Sky Go app for your phone or tablet if you're out and about. If you're not a full Sky subscriber (and don't want to be), then you can also consider a day pass from NOW TV for £7.99 and watch it on there. If you're outside the UK this Friday, then you'll need to download and use a VPN, log in to a UK stream and then use your Sky or NOW account with that.

How to watch Man United vs Leicester: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season, and kick-off for this game is 3pm ET or midday PT. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City: Canada live stream

TSN is showing this game, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 3pm Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City: Australia live stream

The season starts in the early hours of Saturday morning for fans in Australia. Kick-off is at 5am AEST and will be shown on the paid-for Optus Sport, which you can get for $15 per month. New to Optus? Then good news...there's a two-week free-trial that you can take advantage of. Using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account, even if you're currently abroad.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch United vs City over your breakfast as it starts at 7am Saturday morning. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Man Utd vs Leicester in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Manchester United vs Leicester City will be a bit of a late one, though - kick-off is at 12.30am. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!