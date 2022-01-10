Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch FA Cup Third Round online

Audio player loading…

Manchester United vs Aston Villa is arguably the pick of the ties from the Third Round of this year's FA Cup. This all-Premier League clash at Old Trafford sees Villa boss Steven Gerrard looking to pile more misery on his under-pressure opposite number Ralf Rangnick. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream, and watch this FA Cup tie for FREE in the UK with BBC iPlayer.

Man United vs Aston Villa live stream Date: Monday, January 10 Start time: 7.55pm GMT / 2.55pm EST / 11.55am PST / 1.25am IST / 6.55am AEDT / 8.55am NZDT Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) / EPSN Plus (US) / 10Play (AUS)

Rangnick's appointment as the interim replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjær hasn't given United the new-boss bounce the Old Trafford hierarchy will have been hoping for. Last Monday’s 0-1 defeat at home to Wolves was not what the doctor ordered.

By contrast Villa have seen a marked resurgence since Liverpool legend Gerrard took over the hot seat from Dean Smith in November, and they will be further boosted by last week's transfer coup which saw the mercurial Philippe Coutinho arrive on loan from Barcelona. This evening's game may have come to early for the Brazilian. United will be grateful. Their backline looks to be without captain Harry Maguire thanks to a chest injury.

Here's how to get a Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online today.

Watch Man United vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Aston Villa live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man United vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Can I watch a Man United vs Aston Villa FA Cup live stream in the UK?

BBC iPlayer The great news for UK football fans is that live coverage of the FA Cup this season is now completely FREE, with matches split between terrestrial networks the BBC and ITV. The BBC is set to broadcast this evening's match from Old Trafford, with coverage beginning on BBC1 at 7.30pm GMT ahead of 7.55pm GMT kick-off. That also means you'll be able to stream coverage online via BBC iPlayer - just make sure you possess a valid TV license. Not in the UK for Man United vs Aston Villa? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

ESPN Plus ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this Third Round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, TV , games consoles and more. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Man United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 2.55pm EST / 11.55am PST Stateside.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

10Play Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in the Australia and you can watch any of them, in full, including Manchester United vs Aston Villa on on-demand streaming service 10Play. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Make sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access 10Play while outside of the country and away from home. Manchester United vs Aston Villa kicks off at 6.55am AEDT

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

