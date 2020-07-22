Man United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side get back to winning ways after their FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea? They'll climb to third in the Premier League table if they do and be one step closer to securing a Champions League spot next season. Read on as we explain how to watch Man United vs West Ham online - live stream today's Premier League action from anywhere in the world by following our guide.

Man United vs West Ham live stream Kick-off time for Man United vs West Ham United is scheduled for 6pm BST in the UK today. The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm. Those without Sky can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 1pm ET/ 10am PT for those in America.

Having been on a superb unbeaten run recently that now sees them on the brink of Champions League qualification, United's 2-0 cup defeat against Chelsea on Sunday came as something of a shock.

Arguably more alarming for the Reds was the nature of the defeat and how keeper David De Gea's fumbling display contributed to the loss. At fault for both goals, the previously reliable Spanish stopper has seen his stock plummet in recent weeks with a number of high-profile gaffes - which may result in Solskjaer taking the player out of the spotlight for this game.

Tonight's match sees the return of former United boss David Moyes to Old Trafford, who brings his West Ham team to the Theatre of Dreams on something of a high. Having picked up critical victories against Chelsea, Norwich and Watford, the Hammers are all but safe and can rubber stamp their Premier League survival with a result here.

Read on as we explain how to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online today and get a reliable Premier League live stream of the match wherever you are.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Manchester United vs West Ham live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Man United vs West Ham fixture.

Tonight's Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage from an empty Old Trafford begins at 5.30pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man United vs West Ham online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value at just £33.99. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket, Australian ball-related activities, and much more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Manchester United vs West Ham live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Man United vs West Ham: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Manchester United vs West Ham is at 1pm ET/ 10am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Manchester United vs West Ham today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Man United vs West Ham live stream: how to watch today's game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Manchester United and West Ham, with kick-off set for 1pm ET/ 10am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man United vs West Ham: watch online in Australia

Optus Sport has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Man United and West Ham. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning - so July 23 on the calendar.

How to watch Man United vs West Ham in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Man United vs West Ham live at 5am NZST on the morning of Thursday, July 23. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to get a Man United live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Manchester United vs West Ham kicks off at 10.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Wednesday night. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man United vs West Ham: latest team news and H2H results

Man U manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to be without Eric Bailly, following the French defender's sickening clash of heads with Harry Maguire in United's semi final defeat to Chelsea.

The Reds have an otherwise fit squad to choose from, with Luke Shaw tipped to return from an ankle injury, while West Ham have no fresh injury worries - though Robert Snodgrass and Ryan Fredericks are still unavailable.

The Hammers are looking to complete a home and away double over United, having won 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium, with goals either side of half-time from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell.