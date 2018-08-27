Man United vs Spurs live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Man United vs Tottenham - where and when Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur meet at Old Trafford on Monday, August 27. Kick-off is at 8pm BST, which is 3pm ET, 12pm PT, and 5am Tuesday AET.

The third round of Premier League fixtures has left the best until last, and we're here to tell you how you can stream Manchester United vs Tottenham wherever you are in the world.

It may be too early to talk about 'a crisis' and a manager truly 'under threat' at United, but if Jose Mourinho can't summon a stronger performance from his side on Monday, those kind of conversations will be continue to buzz. United laboured to a win against Leicester on the opening day but were blown away by Brighton last week. Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba were both on the scoresheet during the south coast despite the defeat and will no doubt be pivotal to United's fortunes once again.

Tottenham's start to the season has been decidedly calmer with wins against Newcastle and Fulham bagging six early points. Harry Kane and Kieran Tripper continued their World Cup goalscoring exploits against Fulham, while Lucas Moura's stunning strike in the same game suggests Spurs' could pose a multi-faceted threat at Old Trafford.

You can grab a live stream of Manchester United vs Spurs by following one of the options below, and we've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

How to stream Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur live in the UK

Sky Sports are back with their Monday Night Football coverage and kick-off is at 8pm BST for this one. Subscribers who may be out and about on Monday evening can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out of the UK but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Man United vs Spurs: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season, and kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET and 12pm PT, live on NBC SN and Universo. If you don't have cable you can tune in via streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Manchester United vs Spurs: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing United vs Spurs in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 3pm Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of this one. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action kicks off at 5am on Tuesday morning so set those alarms and prepare for a few yawns at work if you're tuning in down under.

How to watch Man United vs Tottenham: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch United vs Spurs live from 7am Tuesday morning. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Man U vs Spurs in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Man United vs Tottenham kicks off at 12.30am Tuesday New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

