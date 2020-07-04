Man United vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch today's Premier League from anywhere

Nothing less than a win for Eddie Howe's relegation-bound side here will do, but tasks don't come much tougher than a trip to an in-form Red Devils - read on to find out how to live stream Man United vs Bournemouth and watch the Premier League action online from anywhere.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth cheat sheet Saturday afternoon's match is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off. Grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass for all the action and none the hassle of a long-term contact. In the US, cable cutters can grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch Man United vs Bournemouth on NBCSN today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have won their last two Premier League fixtures 3-0 and now have their eyes trained on Champions League spot - an achievement that looked implausible at the start of the year.

While the home side's form has improved hugely since the start of the new year, the Cherries haven't recorded a win in their last seven league games, and have strung together a string woeful performance since the restart that look set to condemn them to the Championship next season.

With Bruno Fernandes transforming their midfield since his arrival in January, the Red's currently look formidable going forward at present. This doesn't bode well for a seemingly broken Bournemouth team who shipped four goals at home to Newcastle in their last match.

With a remaining fixture list that includes Spurs, Man City and Champions League chasing Leicester, most learned pundits have written the south coast club off as relegated, but can they come back from the dead with an unlikely win here?

Read on for our guide to getting a reliable Man United vs Bournemouth live stream and watching all the Premier League action online today.

How to watch Man United vs Bournemouth from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Man United vs Bournemouth live streams being tied to specific regions.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Surfshark as one of the best (and most affordable) currently available.



Don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football, either There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries ,to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Man United vs Bournemouth match.

How to live stream Man United vs Bournemouth in the UK

This Saturday afternoon Premier League clash is being aired exclusively on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K with coverage beginning at 2.30pm BST ahead of an 3pm kick-off. It'll cost you just £10 a month to subscribe if you're already a BT landline or broadband customer, but this price increases to £16 a month if you have Sky TV with BT Broadband. Similarly, if you have Sky TV and TalkTalk TV and don't have BT Broadband, this cost rises to £29.99. However, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE Man United vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Man United vs Bournemouth is at 10am ET or 7am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE 14-DAY TRIAL that means you can watch Man United vs Bournemouth for free today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

How to watch Man United vs Bournemouth for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United vs Bournemouth, with kick-off set for 10am / 7am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man United vs Bournemouth: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Man United vs Bournemouth. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 12am AEST in the small hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Man United vs Bournemouth live at 2am NZST early on Sunday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch a Man United live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Man United vs Bournemouth kicks off at 7.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Saturday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man United vs Bournemouth: latest team news and H2H results

Unlike many teams during Project Restart, Ole Gunnar Skolskjaer hasn't opted to rotate his squad to any great degree, keeping an unchanged starting line-up for the Reds' last two league games. The Norwegian has nevertheless hinted there may be changes to the Man Utd line-up for this match, suggesting that the sparkling Bruno Fernades may have earned a well-earned rest, with Fred or Scott McTominay potentially deputising.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson will serve the second of his two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards and is unavailable, while Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels remain on the sidelines with both nursing knee injuries.

The last league meeting between these sides in November saw Bournemouth snatch a 1-0 win, with former Red Devil Joshua King's fine finish just before half-time enough to earn the Cherries a rare three points.