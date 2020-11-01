Man United vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

It's a clash of old rivals at Old Trafford today, as Man United look to build on their best result of the season so far. Their 5-0 late show against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday offered much-needed relief after a difficult few weeks, and they could shoot up the Premier League table with a victory today in Manchester. Read on for our full guide on how to get a Man United vs Arsenal live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Man United vs Arsenal live stream Kick-off time for Man United vs Arsenal is scheduled for 4.30pm GMT today (Sunday, November 1), which is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT in the US. Full TV and streaming options are below, and you can get out to early lead by netting a good VPN, which will let you watch you preferred Premier League stream from anywhere in the world.

For both clubs this season has followed the pattern of the last few years. Nearly two months in, it's still difficult to get a sense of where they stand in the grand scheme of the Premier League.

Arsenal have won as many as they've lost, and their last Premier League victory came on the first weekend of October. Only the bottom four have hit the back of the net fewer times than the Gunners so far, and the longer they struggle in front of goal the stranger Mikel Arteta's bizarre exclusion of Mesut Özil will look.

The North Londoners' record at Old Trafford over recent years has been miserable, but that ultra-soft underbelly that characterised the latter Wenger years does now finally appear to be tightening up.

However, their possession-based style of football suits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer down to the ground. The Red Devils have become one of the most effective counter-attacking sides in Europe under the oft-criticised Norwegian's stewardship, and if they manage to find a system that can get the best out of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek, they could become a real force.

Read on as we explain how to watch Man United vs Arsenal online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the advice suggested below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Man United vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Man United vs Arsenal live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

Use a VPN to stream Premier League football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Man United vs Arsenal: live stream the match in the UK

Saturday's teatime Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its Main Event channel as well as its dedicated Premier League channel. Coverage starts there at 4pm GMT, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man United vs Arsenal online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is way better value. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man United vs Arsenal live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and kick-off for Man United vs Arsenal is at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling TV. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a free trial that means you can watch today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Man United vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch today's EPL soccer online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United vs Arsenal, with kick-off set for 11.30am / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a FREE 1-month DAZN trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Mancheter United vs Arsenal: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including Man United vs Arsenal, which kicks off at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above.

How to watch Man United vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Man United vs Arsenal live at 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games, and the Man United vs Arsenal match kicks off at 10pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative if you're abroad right now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man United vs Arsenal: latest team news

United will be without new signing Alex Telles, who is self-isolating after a positive Covid test, and Anthony Martial will also be watching from afar as he serves the last game of a three-match ban, which means Edinson Cavani could get the nod up-front.

Arsenal are missing the injured David Luiz, and this encounter might have come a little too soon for Gabriel Martinelli, who's been out of action since March.