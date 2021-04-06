Man City vs Dortmund live stream: how to watch Champions League 2021 quarter-final from anywhere

Manchester City's quest for the quadruple continues tonight at the Etihad, as Pep Guardiola's men take on Edin Terzić's Borussia in this quarter-final first leg clash. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Dortmund live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Much of the attention to this huge game has revolved around Dortmund star man Erling Braut Haaland facing his potential suitors. Rumors of City making a move for the in-form Norwegian forward have gathered pace following the announcement that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the Premier League champions-elect at the end of this campaign.

The 20-year-old has notched up 39 goals for club and country this season, including 10 in six appearances in this competition, and will be keen to make his mark tonight against the current favorites to lift this years Champions League trophy.

City made their way into the quarter-finals after beating another German side with a comfortable 4-0 aggregate win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Dortmund meanwhile set up tonight's encounter after coming through a gripping round of 16 tie with Sevilla, winning 5-4 on aggregate.

City haven't conceded a goal in this competition for seven successive games, but will Haaland end that run tonight? Here's how to watch a Champions League Man City vs Borussia Dortmund live stream today from anywhere in the world.

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's Man City vs Borussia Dortmund game. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

Today's Man City vs Borussia Dortmund clash is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. However, the service is currently offering a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent. You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. That includes the $9.99 deal, and the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. How to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund without cable For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

Get a FREE Man City vs Dortmund live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Man City vs Borussia Dortmund game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Man City vs Borussia Dortmund this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 5am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, April 6. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Man City vs Borussia Dortmund clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, April 6. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Man City vs Borussia Dortmund and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Man City vs Borussia Dortmund match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Man City vs Borussia Dortmund set for 12.30am IST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.