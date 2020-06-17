Man City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League restart online today

The Premier League is back and the first day of the restart features a real treat for football fans in the form of Man City vs Arsenal. While City's title ambitions are now little more than a faint mathematical possibility, this is a prestige fixture between two of the most exciting clubs in English soccer. It's been a long time coming, so let's cut to the chase and tell you how to watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world today - including for free!

Man City vs Arsenal cheat sheet Tonight's big match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 8pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. For those without Sky, you can watch all 64 of Sky's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass.

There's only pride left to play for this season for City, who despite being almost certain to end the seasons with a top four finish, have been banned from Champions League football by UEFA for the next two years for financial misconduct.

It's a very different outlook for Arsenal, as a strong finish to the season could propel Mikel Arteta's men into European football next year - despite entering tonight's match 9th in the table on, the Gunners are only five points off a Champions League place.

Yes, it's a glorious day for soccer fans all over the world as Premier League football returns today, so read on as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream no matter where you are right now.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Man City vs Arsenal live streams being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football. There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Man City vs Arsenal.

Wednesday's big restart game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 8pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch City vs Arsenal online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the monthly pass for £33.99 is much better value and will let you watch all of the 64 Premier League matches Sky will broadcast for the rest of the 2019/20 season. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream City vs Arsenal from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: live stream the Premier League from the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Man City vs Arsenal game is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though it's currently down to just $20 for the first month, making it even better value. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this big City vs Arsenal restart game, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream City vs Arsenal: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Man City and Arsenal. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of our favorite VPNs. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Thursday, June 18.

How to watch Man United vs Man City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Man City vs Arsenal live at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Thursday, June 18. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs. Kiwis currently outside New Zealand wanting to watch the coverage from Spark Sport like they would at home need only use one of our favourite VPNs, as outlined above.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: live stream the Premier League restart in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting City vs Arsenal kicks off just after midnight at 12:45 IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Thursday, June 18. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man City vs Arsenal: team news and latest results

The two teams last faced each other back in December 2019, when City ran out 3-0 winners at the Emirates. Despite there being little at stake for Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues, City will still enter as favorites and today's match is being played at Manchester's Etihad Stadium - albeit an empty one.

The Citizens will have John Stones available selection again and Leroy Sane is also making good progress recovering from an injury sustained all the way back in last year's Community Shield, while Kevin DeBruyne looks certain to feature in City's starting IX after shaking off a shoulder injury sustained just before the coronavirus enforced break.

Arsenal have a more or less fit squad, after Kieran Tierney's return to fitness was underlined by his his role in a thumping 6-0 friendly win over Charlton on June 6. Gunners fans will be hoping the lay-off did right-back Hector Bellerin's game some good, too, as he was struggling for sharpness before the season went on hiatus.