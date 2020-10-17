Man City vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

The Gunners are making an excellent start to the season, but they're now about to embark on a nightmare set of fixture starting on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Read on as we give you the lowdown on how to get a reliable live stream of Man City vs Arsenal and watch the Premier League action wherever you are.

Arsenal have won three of their opening four matches since the Premier League started, losing only to champions Liverpool, but must now have Leicester and Manchester United to come after this clash.

Man City vs Arsenal live stream Like the lion's share of televised Premier League games, Man City vs Arsenal will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. If you don't have Sky you can watch the game with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass while you can make use of a FREE Sling trial in the US. It's a 5.30pm BST kick-off in Manchester on Saturday, October 17, making it a 12.30pm ET/ 9.30pm PT kick off in the US, and a 3.30am AEDT start for footy fans tuning in from Australia.

The home side come into the match off the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Leeds United. But City could be without mercurial midfielder Kevin de Bruyne after leaving Belgium's camp early, while there are doubts over Raheem Sterling's involvement - he pulled out of England's squad at the start of the international break.

Arsenal, meanwhile could offer a debut to deadline day signing Thomas Partey, however they may be without Kieran Tierney after the defender was forced to self-isolate after a Scotland teammate tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Can the Gunners chalk up another victory or will Pep get one over his former number two? Here's how to live stream Man City vs Arsenal in the Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man City vs Arsenal live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've carefully tested each of the most popular VPNs and believe ExpressVPN is the best available. It's easy to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with pretty much any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices. Once you sign-up, it's simple to get started - just follow the given steps to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and you're all set.

How to live stream Man City vs Arsenal in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free City of Manchester Stadium at 5.30pm BST, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal: live stream EPL soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Man City vs Arsenal, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm ET/9.30pm PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Man City vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm ET/9.30pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. In fact, we might even go as far as saying DAZN is the best way for cord cutters to watch Man City vs Arsenal anywhere in the world. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal live in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Man City vs Arsenal Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT on Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man City vs Arsenal at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Man City vs Arsenal, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Man City vs Arsenal starts at 10pm IST on Saturday nightg. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.