Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga online for free today

Spanish football is finally back and that means football fans can once again delight in watching the wizardry of Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates as they look to win a remarkable third straight La Liga title. Without further ado, here's how to watch a Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream and watch all of the action today from anywhere in the world - including all the best free Mallorca vs Barca live stream options.

Mallorca vs Barcelona cheat sheet Mallorca vs Barcelona is set for Saturday, June 13. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm local time (CEST), which is 9pm BST in the UK and 4pm ET/1pm PT in the US - where you can watch it for FREE on Sling TV.

Barca enter today's away fixture - which is being played behind closed doors - with a slender two point lead over perennial title rivals Real Madrid, who play on Sunday. A win would widen the gap nicely and pile the pressure on Los Blancos, though - and on paper, it should be a relatively straightforward task for Quique Setié's men against a relegation-threatened Mallorca.

A further storyline worth following is star Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's latest run at the history books. With 627 goals for Barcelona, he needs just 16 more to surpass Brazilian legend Pele as the player with the most goals for a single club - Pele having scored 643 for Santos in his career. With 12 La Liga matches left in this campaign, he'll need to average better than a goal a game to achieve the feat this season - but it's certainly not beyond La Pulga.

Read on and learn how to watch a free Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream today and catch all the goals as La Liga restarts in Spain.

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona from outside your country

Scroll down and you'll discover how to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona in countries all over the world - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, viewing options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle - geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bits of software will help you access the same trustworthy, legal live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona: watch La Liga online in the UK for FREE

It's easier than ever to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona in the UK, thanks to Premier Sports. The new home of live La Liga coverage is showing the match in full tonight and Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering LaLiga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer its standalone Premier Player streaming platform for those with Sky. It's never been easier to get a free Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona: live stream in the US for FREE

International pay-TV sports specialist BeIN Sport has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish soccer until 2024 including today's Mallorca vs Barca match. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on that and via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE 7-day trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny!. Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. The US Mallorca vs Barcelona kick-off time is 4pm ET / 1pm PT and anyone who can't access the streaming service they normally would at home should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Mallorca vs Barcelona in Canada

Much like in the US, BeIN Sports is where all the La Liga action will be shown in Canada this season. So that's the BeIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 4pm ET / 1pm PT and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. This weekend's clash between Barca and Mallorca will be the morning of Sunday, June 21 in Australia with kick-off at 6am AEST.

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona online: live stream La Liga in New Zealand

From even a cursory glance at the rest of this article, you can probably guess who's showing La Liga football in New Zealand. That's right...our old friends BeIN Sports! In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 8am NZST kick-off on Sunday morning for those looking to tune in from New Zealand.