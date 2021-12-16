Major Elden Ring spoilers are spreading online

Audio player loading…

Elden Ring spoilers have leaked online and are making the rounds, prompting the Elden Ring community to go into high alert.

We obviously won't be sharing these spoilers ourselves but, according to PCGamesN, data miners have uncovered (and shared) thousands of voice lines and plot details that give away Elden Ring's endgame.

Elden Ring is still two months away from release, so the game's subreddit has updated its rules to "disallow the posting of datamined content, its associated spoilers, and speculation thereof".

As for how this information has been acquired, it's believed to have come about from recent hacking exploits that have made the PlayStation 4 easier to jailbreak, which were reported on by The Verge. This led to hackers accessing data related to Elden Ring's network test, which contained the now leaked files.

Game of Rings

(Image credit: From Software / Bandai Namco)

The latest game from Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring takes place after the titular ring was shattered, sparking a brutal and bloody war. Said war has ended but the ring remains broken and it's up to the player to restore it and become the Elden Lord.

The story is clearly an integral and highly anticipated aspect of Elden Ring, with its most recent trailer completely dedicated to the lore of its setting. Acclaimed author George R. R. Martin has also contributed to the game's backstory, with his involvement grabbing many fans' attention when Elden Ring was announced in 2019. Martin is best known for his A Song of Ice and Fire books, which were adapted into the Game of Thrones TV show.

Godfrey the First Lord.

In recent official news, the Elden Ring Twitter account shared artwork of a new character for the game: an imposing figure wearing heavy-looking armor with a giant lion roaring behind him. FromSoftware marketing executive Yasuhiro Kitao has since revealed his name: Godfrey the First Lord. Don't be surprised if he turns up as a boss fight when Elden Ring launches on February 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.