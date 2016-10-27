MacBook Pro price: how much does it cost?

Update: The MacBook Pro 2016 price is as expensive as its specs are powerful, starting at $1,499 (£1,449, AU$2,199) and going up, up and up.

It's a lot of money just to upgrade to the OLED Touch Bar, which costs $1,799 (£1,749, AU$2,699) at 13 inches, and it climbs from there for a faster processor, additional RAM and more internal storage configurations.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro price is even more dizzying, starting at $2,399 (£2,349, AU$3,599) for the top-of-the-line Intel quad-core chipset and those precious two inches of extra screen space.

MacBook Pro too pricey? Here are the best laptops for students

And here are the specs you're getting for that high price. They're no slouch, but you're also not going to see a sub-$1,000 MacBook Pro anymore.

It's all about Pro-level performance and Pro-level pricing, according to Apple's press conference. Apple called it the best MacBook and laptop yet.

There is one cheaper MacBook Pro still in the Apple Store lineup: last year's MacBook Pro Retina, starting at $1,299 (£1,249, AU$2,999).

That said, with the new design and features Apple didn't just give us a small specs bump this year – this is a whole new MacBook Pro 2016.

Let's take a look at how much the MacBook Pro 2016 is going to cost – and if you should buy a cheaper 2015 MacBook Pro instead.

For more, be sure to check out our MacBook Pro 2016 hub.

13-inch MacBook Pro price

The new MacBook Pro 13-inch price for 2016 is $1,499 (£1,449, AU$2,199), which is $200 (£400, AU$110) more than last year's model it's replacing. Sheesh!

The 15-inch MacBook Pro will likely come in two configurations

Apple lists three MacBook Pro configurations at 13 inches, and this base model price is the one without the alluring function key-replacing OLED Touch Bar.

It has a 2.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, all of which can be upgraded – although you can't add to the miserly two USB-C ports.

You really want that MacBook Pro 2016 with the Touch Bar and Touch ID? Well, that'll cost you at least $1,799 (£1,749, AU$2,699).

The entry-level Touch Bar-toting MacBook Pro is $1,799 (£1,949, AU$2,999), and has a 2.9GHz CPU, 256GB of storage, and three USB-C ports.

15-inch MacBook Pro

The 15-inch MacBook Pro price is no joke. It starts where we'd want the top-of-the-line configuration to end, costing $2,399 (£2,349, AU$3,599).

For that price, you get a Touch Bar MacBook Pro with Touch ID (there's no non-Touch Bar version at this size) a 2.6GHz processor and four USB-C ports.

Surprisingly, this version still starts out with 256GB storage, but it does have a healthy 16GB of RAM by default. We really recommend upgrading to at least 512GB of internal storage.

The second and only other MacBook Pro listing has a price tag of $2,799 (£2,699, AU$4,249) for better specs: 2.7GHz CPU, 512GB storage and 16GB of RAM.

Of course, the cost can still go up from there. This is Apple, after all.

Speeding up the processor to 2.9GHz, jumping to 2TB of storage and upgrading the RAM from a Radeon Pro 455 with 2GB of memory to a Pro 460 with 4GB of memory gives you the ultimate MacBook Pro.

And by 'ultimate', we mean $4,299 (£4,049, AU$6,649). If this is your MacBook Pro buying decision, the thing that may be poor about it is... you. Good luck.

Don't forget MacBook accessories

You may not know it yet, but you're going to have to pony up for MacBook Pro accessories that you never needed before. Who to blame? USB-Type C.

When you lose this, you'll feel like your life is over

It's the smaller, reversible USB port that makes all your other cables obsolete, and it can be a pain without the proper accessories – trust us, 12-inch Macbook owners.

Here's the good news: you can find relatively cheap USB-C cables and adapters online at sites like Amazon. You don't have pay the Apple Store prices.

You can find the official Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter for $79 (about £61, AU$129); however there are cheaper versions for less than $30 (£26).

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

Generic USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

You're also going to want to invest in USB-C-to-Lightning cables for your iPhone or (less likely if you're buying a MacBook) micro-USB Android phone and other gadgets.

USB-C-to-USB-C cables for MacBook Pro

USB-C-to-Lightning cables (to plug in your iPhone)

USB-C-to-micro-USB cables (to plug in Android and other gadgets)

USB-C adapters for MacBook Pro

Cheaper MacBook Pro alternatives?

Today's MacBook Pro price will send a lot of new laptop buyers in another direction, and that's to be expected. Luckily, there are several alternatives.

You can still upgrade and not buy a new MacBook

You'll still be able to buy last year's MacBook Pro at a discount at retailers in the US, UK and Australia, even if the Apple Store doesn't re-stock every model.