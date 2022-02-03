Luge live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

We all enjoy sledding but luge takes things to a whole new level of speed and daring. Beijing 2022 features 106 luge athletes that will compete in four events: Men’s and Women’s Singles Luge, Open Doubles Luge, and Team Relay Luge. Here’s how to watch every luge live stream from the Winter Olympics no matter where you are.

FREE luge live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 luge schedule Men's Singles: Feb 2 - Feb 6 Women's Singles: Feb 3, 5 - 8 Doubles: Feb 6 - Feb 9 Team Relay: Feb 13 Luge Medals days: Feb 6, 8 - 10 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Lugers lie supine, face up and feet down, on a sled and use their calf and shoulder muscles to navigate around an icy track at speeds of up to 87mph. Whoever can complete the course in the fastest time possible wins. Like all sliding events at Beijing 2022, the luge takes place at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, 74km north-west of the capital, with its 16 bends and stomach-churning 360-degree loop.

Watch out for Felix Loch, the three-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion from Germany, as well as his fellow countrywoman Natalie Geisenberger, herself a four-time gold medalist and the most decorated female luger in Olympic history.

The Winter Olympics luge takes place from February 2-10. Below you’ll find all the information on how to watch a luge live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

February 2

Men’s Singles Training Group A Run 1: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT

Men’s Singles Training Group A Run 2: After Run 1

Men’s Singles Training Group B Run 1: 1:15pm GMT, 8:15am ET, 5:15am PT

Men’s Singles Training Group B Run 2: After Run 1

February 3

Men’s Singles Training Group B Run 3: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 3) 11:00pm PT

Men’s Singles Training Group B Run 4: After Run 3

Men’s Singles Training Group A Run 3: 8:45am GMT, 3:45am ET, 12:45am PT

Men’s Singles Training Group B Run 4: After Run 3

Click to see full luge schedule Women’s Singles Training Group A Run 1: 10:30am GMT, 5:30am ET, 2:30am PT Women’s Singles Training Group A Run 2: After Run 1 Women’s Singles Training Group B Run 1: 12:15pm GMT, 7:15am ET, 4:15am PT Women’s Singles Training Group B Run 2: After Run 1 February 4 Men’s Singles Training Run 5: 1:00am GMT, (Feb 3) 8:00pm ET, 5:00pm PT Men’s Singles Training Run 6: 2:45am GMT, (Feb 3) 9:45pm ET, 6:45pm PT February 5 Women’s Singles Training Group B Run 3: 6:36am GMT, 1:36am ET, (Feb 4) 10:36pm PT Women’s Singles Training Group B Run 4: After Run 3 Women’s Singles Training Group A Run 3: 8:20am GMT, 3:20am ET, 12:20am PT Women’s Singles Training Group A Run 4: After Run 3 Men’s Singles Run 1: 11:10am GMT, 6:10am ET, 3:10am PT Men’s Singles Run 2: 12:50pm GMT, 7:50am ET, 4:50am PT February 6 Women’s Singles Training Run 5: 12:06am GMT, (Feb 5) 7:06pm ET, 4:06pm PT Women’s Singles Training Run 6: 1:50am GMT, (Feb 5) 8:50pm ET, 5:50pm PT Doubles Training Run 1: 7:06am GMT, 2:06am ET, (Feb 5) 11:06pm PT Doubles Training Run 2: 8:24am GMT, 3:24am ET, 12:24am PT Men’s Singles Run 3: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT Men’s Singles Run 4, Medals: 1:15pm GMT, 8:15am ET, 5:15am PT February 7 Doubles Training Run 3: 8:06am GMT, 3:06am ET, 12:06am PT Doubles Training Run 4: 9:24am GMT, 4:24am ET, 1:24am PT Women’s Singles Run 1: 11:50am GMT, 6:50am ET, 3:50am PT Women’s Singles Run 2: 1:30pm GMT, 8:30am ET, 5:30am PT February 8 Doubles Training Run 5: 1:36am GMT, (Feb 7) 8:36pm ET, 5:36pm PT Doubles Training Run 6: 2:54am GMT, (Feb 7) 9:54pm ET, 6:54pm PT Women’s Singles Run 3: 11:50am GMT, 6:50am ET, 3:50am PT Women’s Singles Run 4, Medals: 1:35pm GMT, 8:35am ET, 5:35am PT February 9 Team Relay Training Men: 1:35am GMT, (Feb 8) 8:35pm ET, 5:35pm PT Doubles Run 1: 12:20pm GMT, 7:20am ET, 4:20am PT Doubles Run 2, Medals: 1:35pm GMT, 8:35am ET, 5:35am PT February 10 Team Relay Competition: 1:30pm GMT, 8:30am ET, 5:30am PT

Watch a luge live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the luge where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the luge from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. It also has an excellent track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. An annual plan comes with an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Luge live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the ice dance. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Luge live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The BBC won't have all the action of every sport, though, and with only one Team GB athlete involved you may want to try Discovery+ or 7Plus or CBC (with a VPN, if native). Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA luge live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

NBC has the rights to show the Winter Olympics this year, with 200 hours' worth on its linear channel on cable and online at NBC website. That means you're not guaranteed that it will show all of the luge. To ensure you don't miss a single spin, you'll need to get its streaming service Peacock TV. It's showing every single second of every single sport this year. It costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Luge live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the luge. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the luge: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics schedule and events