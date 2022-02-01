Loki season 2 has a rumored start date – and it's pretty soon

Audio player loading…

The second season of Marvel Studios' Loki will reportedly begin filming in summer 2022.

According to Backstage magazine (thanks to The DisInsider for the tip off), principal photography will start later this year. The latest rumor comes after a similar report from The Cosmic Circus, which suggested that pre-production work on Loki season 2 would start in February. Marvel would then start shooting the next chapter in the trickster god's MCU arc in June.

Backstage's report goes on to claim that filming will take place at Pinewood Studios in London. The Ronin had previously suggested that Pinewood would be the main shooting location for the Disney Plus show, so it seems that there's some truth in this, too.

Ordinarily, we would suggest that such speculation should be taken with a big pinch of salt. However, Backstage has a good track record for revealing production start dates ahead of schedule. So it's likely that the Marvel Phase 4 TV show will start shooting pretty soon.

Once again, prominent Marvel casting director Sarah Finn will lead the search for actors to add to the superhero series' cast. Krista Husar, Jacqueline Gallagher, Gregory Korn, and Lora Shaye will aid Finn in casting new and returning characters.

Currently, Tom Hiddleston is the only confirmed star who'll be returning for Loki season 2. But we suspect Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino will also reprise their roles from the first season.

We've reached to Disney for comment, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Analysis: when will Loki season 2 launch on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

That's difficult to say. If Loki season 2 enters production in summer 2022 – and, more specifically, in June – it could theoretically arrive in early 2023.

The show's first season took 10 months to shoot, but principal photography was delayed for months due to the ongoing pandemic. Six weeks of filming was in the can before production was shut down in March 2020. Filming restarted in September 2020 before wrapping in December 2020.

If we use Loki season 1's eventual four month long shoot as a guide, then, filming should wrap on season 2 in October 2022 if principal photography begins in June.

Loki's first season was released in June 2021 as well, meaning that there was a six month gap between the end of filming and the show debuting on Disney Plus. Again, using season 1 as a guide, if Loki season follows a similar trajectory, we could see it land on the streaming platform in April or May 2023.

Right now, that's a long way off. But there are plenty of Marvel movies and TV shows set to be released before Loki's second season to keep us occupied. Next up on Marvel's slate are Moon Knight – coming to Disney Plus on March 30 – and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which arrives exclusively in theaters on May 6.