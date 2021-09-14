Locke and Key season 2 unleashes new magical threats in first trailer

The first trailer for Locke and Key season 2 has finally arrived – and it's been accompanied by an official launch date for the show's next instalment.

Netflix released the first teaser for the show's second season on Tuesday, September 16, and it teases new horrifying threats (and keys) for the Locke family to deal with following season 1's cliff hanger finale.

We knew that Locke and Key season 2 would land on the streamer in October, but now we have an exact date for when that will be: Friday, October 22, 2021. Just in time for spooky season and Halloween, then.

Check out the first Locke and Key season 2 trailer below:

Comprising 10 episodes, Locke and Key season 2 will launch exclusively on Netflix on October 22, 2021.

Developing...