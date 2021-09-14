Trending

Locke and Key season 2 unleashes new magical threats in first trailer

Locke and Key season 2 arrives on Netflix in October

Kinsey Jones, Gabe and Scot Cavendish talking in Locke and Key season 2
(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

The first trailer for Locke and Key season 2 has finally arrived – and it's been accompanied by an official launch date for the show's next instalment.

Netflix released the first teaser for the show's second season on Tuesday, September 16, and it teases new horrifying threats (and keys) for the Locke family to deal with following season 1's cliff hanger finale.

We knew that Locke and Key season 2 would land on the streamer in October, but now we have an exact date for when that will be: Friday, October 22, 2021. Just in time for spooky season and Halloween, then.

Check out the first Locke and Key season 2 trailer below:

Comprising 10 episodes, Locke and Key season 2 will launch exclusively on Netflix on October 22, 2021.

Developing...

Tom Power
Tom Power

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom can be found covering all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. 


Away from work, Tom can found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, and petting every dog he comes across in the outside world.
