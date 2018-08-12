Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Liverpool vs West Ham United - where and when Liverpool take on West Ham at their famous Anfield home. The pair begin their Premier League campaigns on Sunday, August 12. Kick-off is at 1.30pm BST, which is 8.30am ET, 5.30am PT, and 10.30pm AET.

Liverpool look ready to mount a title challenge but an invigorated West Ham will provide tough opposition at Anfield. We're here to tell you how you can live stream this tasty Premier League tie wherever you are in the world.

The Reds' transfer window business was perhaps the most eye-catching of the Premier League's big hitters this summer, with £67million goalkeeper Allison joining Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri through the Anfield door. Building on the Virgil van Dijk-led transformation of the Liverpool defence, Fabinho and Keita could make the spine of this side formidable, and we haven't even got to the devastating front three of Firmino, Mane and Salah.

It's a daunting task for West Ham, but with the experienced Manuel Pellegrini now at the helm and the midfield talents of Felipe Anderson and Jack Wilshere added – among numerous others – to the squad, grabbing a result here may not be beyond the Hammers.

We've got your live stream options for the season struck off in our Premier League watching guide , but for all the info specific to Liverpool vs West Ham, keep scrolling down.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Liverpool vs West Ham United live in the UK

Sky Sports once again dominate the share of the Premier League fixtures to broadcast in the UK this season, including this clash between Liverpool and West Ham. Kick-off is at 1.30pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about during the lunch time duel can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out of the UK but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season, and kick-off for this game is early – 8.30am ET or 5.30am PT. If you don't have cable to catch this on NBC SN or Telemundo, then you can tune in to the channels on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Liverpool vs West Ham, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 8.30am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Liverpool vs Everton. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. This one starts at 10.30pm on Sunday night, a pretty sociable hour compared to many kick-off times down under.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Liverpool vs West Ham live from 12.30am Monday morning if you stay up late. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Liverpool vs West Ham in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Liverpool vs West Ham kicks off at 6pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!