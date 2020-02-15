Liverpool vs Norwich live stream: how to watch Premier League football online from anywhere

With a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the table, Liverpool today face a Norwich side at Anfield that is currently languishing seven points adrift of safety at the bottom. You can watch all the action as it happens, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Liverpool vs Norwich live stream guide below.

On paper this would appear to be easy three points for Jurgen Klopp's Reds on their waltz to the title, but with expectations low and the pressure off, could the Canaries pull off an even bigger shock than their campaign-derailing win over Man City earlier in the season?

Liverpool vs Norwich live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Anfield, with kick-off at 5.30pm GMT in the UK. So that's 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT in the US, and 4.30am AEDT on Monday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Norwich will have to lift themselves after their last match saw them earn a point against Newcastle when they perhaps deserved all three. The good news for boss Daniel Farke is that he looks to have a full complement of players to call upon, with Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose both available for selection.

Liverpool went into the winter break in ideal fashion, with a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Southampton at Anfield.

While the win was another masterclass showing of the Reds attacking flair, the result also saw Jurgen Klopp's side register their ninth clean sheet in ten games.

If the task in front of them was tough enough for Norwich, they'll also have to contend with player-of-the-season contender Sadio Mane, who looks certain to return to the Liverpool line-up following his injury lay off.

It's game that has significance both ends of the table, and you won't need to miss a moment of the action. Check out our guide below on how to obtain a Liverpool vs Man United live stream, regardless of where you are in the world. To find out how to watch the rest of the weekend's games and beyond, check out our primer on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

How to stream Liverpool vs Norwich live in the UK

Liverpool vs Norwich will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 5pm this Saturday. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including this big game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Norwich in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Liverpool and Norwich. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia is at 4.30am AEDT on Sunday morning.

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch this game live, with kick-off at 5.30am on Sunday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Norwich in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Liverpool vs Norwich City kicks off at 10pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.