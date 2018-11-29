Liverpool vs Everton live stream: how to watch today's Premier League Merseyside derby online

Liverpool vs Everton live stream - where and when Liverpool take on rivals Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, December 2. Kick off is at 4.15pm GMT, which is 11.15am ET, 8.15am PT, and 3.15am Monday morning AEDT.

It's the latest chapter in a rivalry that dates back over 120 years. The Merseyside derby remains one of the Premier League's most anticipated fixtures and you can live stream Liverpool vs Everton from absolutely anywhere in the world by following the advice in this handy guide.

Liverpool have had the better of this football fixture over its history, and there's very little reason to think that won't be the same again when they meet this Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's men are still yet to lose in the Premier League this season and look in no mood to stop steamrollering the opposition - even if it is their cross town rivals.

It won't exactly be of comfort to Everton fans to note that they haven't won a Meseyside derby for eight years and that their last win at Anfield came in...wait for it...1999! But Marco Silva has quietly got the Toffees playing with much more organisation this season with Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison and co catapulting them up to sixth in the table and smelling blood.

So can Everton cause the first big Premier League upset of the 18/19 season? Or will Liverpool continue their unbeaten run as the teams head towards the busy Christmas period? You can find out by following the instructions in this guide and tuning into a Liverpool vs Everton live stream wherever you are in the world.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream - and we're not talking about some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit, either. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 15 months for the price of 12. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for Christmas...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Liverpool vs Everton live in the UK

Sky Sports rounds off a Super Sunday derby day triple header with the Merseyside derby at 4.15pm GMT. Subscribers who may be out and about during the match can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. NOW also has a special offer on at the moment...9 months for just £179, saving you £120. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch the Liverpool game: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is at 11.15am ET or 8.15am PT. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Merseyside derby: live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the channel showing the Manchester clash in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 11.15am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of the Manchester derby. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. The action will get underway at the slightly punishing hour of 3.15am AET on Sunday morning.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch the Premier League football live in the early hours of Monday morning if you're something of a night owl. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and Liverpool vs Everton kicks off at 9.45pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!