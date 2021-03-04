Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League game from anywhere

A key match in determining who finishes in the Premier League's top four takes place at Anfield this evening - and with just 12 games to go, the race for a Champions League spot looks tighter than ever this season. Read on to find out how to live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea and catch all the EPL action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Eight teams are currently battling it out for the three remaining Champions League spots behind runaway league leaders Man City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool find themselves just outside those all important qualification places, just a point separating the two heading into tonight's clash.

Further spice is added to the mix by the game marking a long-awaited head-to-head between two of the world's best managers, German compatriots Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. With a place in next season's lucrative Champions League potentially at stake, there's much intrigue as to which manager goes for broke in this crucial clash.

Could it be Klopp, who's side come into this game buoyed by a win at Sheffield United? That victory ended a disastrous run of four defeats that all but killed any hope of a title defence. Tuchel's Chelsea, meanwhile, are fast building a reputation as being a resolutely tough nut to crack, with the Blues unbeaten in eight games since the former PSG man replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

It looks set to be a fascinating game, so follow our guide below for details of how to get a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream and watch all the Premier League action from anywhere today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from outside your country

If this match finds you away from home, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch the Premier League from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports by its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Anfield at 8.15pm GMT, with coverage starting 15 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea, with the game kicking off at 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best - and our latest 2021 testing shows it working well with Peacock and other US streaming services from abroad.

FREE Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Liverpool vs Chelsea, with kick-off scheduled for 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea Down Under. The game kicks off at 7.15am AEDT on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9.15am NZDT on Friday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

