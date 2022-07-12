Prime day deals 2022 live: Echo, Apple Watch, 4K TVs, Sony earbuds all on sale

Refresh

We all need batteries - how much would you spend? (Image credit: Amazon) Don't @ me here, but every year I look at the best-selling Amazon deals and there are a metric tonne of batteries in there. Like dishwasher tablets, this is the time of the year when people stock up on the essentials, and these batteries seem to tick that box. With 100 in this pack for just over $26, they should last you a few weeks of use in a gaming controller (according to the reviews) and that's not too bad - although rechargeable batteries are (probably) better for the environment. If you need to make something go with electricity when on the move - perhaps if you want to dust off the Discman and go roller blading - then this is the deal for you.

Blink and you'll miss it - Blink Mini and Outdoor for $59.99 (Image credit: TechRadar) Ah, the Blink Mini. The indoor cam that could. The camera that we really liked in our review - with its compact dimensions and 'crisp video quality'. And then you can pair that with the Blink Outdoor - where the little one is designed for indoors, in the warm with a nice hot cup of cocoa, the outdoor model is rugged. Alone. Hardcore. Watching for intruders at all times. But together - whew, what a duo. And you can pick them up for a record-low price of $59.99 in a cheeky little bundle - that's a TOP DEAL in my book.

An Apple Watch 7! Cheaper than it's ever been at $279! (Image credit: Apple / Collier Schorr) Look at Experimental street dancer Jin Lee Baobei, wearing the new Pride Edition Sport Loop band for Apple Watch. She's so pleased with her new wrist garment, and I bet that she paid full price. Or maybe Apple gave her one as part of the campaign, who knows. Either way, you don't have to pay full price (or start a career in experimental street dance, if you don't want to) to grab a new Apple Watch. For $279 you can get the 41mm Apple Watch 7 - I've used one for months and the larger screen is certainly nicer to look at, although I'm still waiting for two day battery life. If you want the larger 45mm version, then you'll need to spend $309, which is still pretty reasonable.