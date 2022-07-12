Live
Prime day deals 2022 live: Echo, Apple Watch, 4K TVs, Sony earbuds all on sale
Need a good Prime Day deal? Let us take you by the hand
By Gareth Beavis last updated
In the words of Rihanna... you can stand under my umbrella. Which you'll need to stop yourself getting drenched in the Prime Day deals right now, because we're seeing so many of them out there at the moment.
Whether it's trying to find a great deal on the Apple Watch 7 (down to its lowest price ever) or grabbing a cheap iPad (also down to the cheapest yet) or snagging a top 4K TV (what about a Sony OLED, eh?) we've got you covered, as we found love-ly deals.
Our team of deals experts, who we talk about every Prime Day and Black Friday, really do earn their corn during this period - no matter what's happening, they're there 'Pon de replay, giving you the information that you need.
Anyway, enough seamless insertion of Rihanna songs - what are the deals you should be checking out?
The best Prime Day deals 2022: shop these now
- Echo Dot (4th Gen):
$49.99$19.99
- Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399$279
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV:
$369.99$199.99
- Amazon Smart Plug:
$24.99$12.99
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11:
$219$99
- Nutribullet GO:
$34.99$19.59
- Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99$24.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4:
$348.00$228.00
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB:
$1,199$839
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer:
$159.99$99.99
Prime Day 2022: sales now live at Amazon
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet
- Apple: AirPods Pro drop to under $170
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts
- Cell phones: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - save $360
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses
- Portable Power: 30% off 10,000mAh power bank
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99
- Smart speaker: Save 60% on 4th gen Echo Dot
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell
We all need batteries - how much would you spend?
Don't @ me here, but every year I look at the best-selling Amazon deals and there are a metric tonne of batteries in there. Like dishwasher tablets, this is the time of the year when people stock up on the essentials, and these batteries seem to tick that box.
With 100 in this pack for just over $26, they should last you a few weeks of use in a gaming controller (according to the reviews) and that's not too bad - although rechargeable batteries are (probably) better for the environment.
If you need to make something go with electricity when on the move - perhaps if you want to dust off the Discman and go roller blading - then this is the deal for you.
I'm getting a lot of J-Lo and Beyonce in this playlist. I'm not against it. Remember when Jennifer Lopez did two versions of that song 'Ain't It Funny'? I'm listening to the good one.
She's really in shape these days, I was reading over on sister site Tom's Guide the other day. She's a machine in the gym.
Blink and you'll miss it - Blink Mini and Outdoor for $59.99
Ah, the Blink Mini. The indoor cam that could. The camera that we really liked in our review - with its compact dimensions and 'crisp video quality'.
And then you can pair that with the Blink Outdoor - where the little one is designed for indoors, in the warm with a nice hot cup of cocoa, the outdoor model is rugged. Alone. Hardcore. Watching for intruders at all times.
But together - whew, what a duo. And you can pick them up for a record-low price of $59.99 in a cheeky little bundle - that's a TOP DEAL in my book.
I really miss the Spice Girls. They just came on the playlist I'm listening to - 2 Become 1, if you're interested - and they blazed so hot for such a short amount of time.
I still think Viva Forever was a sadder song. But that's just me.
An Apple Watch 7! Cheaper than it's ever been at $279!
Look at Experimental street dancer Jin Lee Baobei, wearing the new Pride Edition Sport Loop band for Apple Watch. She's so pleased with her new wrist garment, and I bet that she paid full price. Or maybe Apple gave her one as part of the campaign, who knows.
Either way, you don't have to pay full price (or start a career in experimental street dance, if you don't want to) to grab a new Apple Watch.
For $279 you can get the 41mm Apple Watch 7 - I've used one for months and the larger screen is certainly nicer to look at, although I'm still waiting for two day battery life.
If you want the larger 45mm version, then you'll need to spend $309, which is still pretty reasonable.
Right, hello and welcome to our live blog, taking the lucky residents of the US of A through the best deals during Prime Day 2022. Are you ready to join us on a bonanza of deals?
I hope you are - I've been doing this deals scouting for nearly a decade, and I just love - nay, adore - a live blog to take you through them all.
Grab yourself a cold drink, sit back and let the deals flood over you, like a cooling, calming river (but, obviously, only spend on the things that you really want - we don't want people overspending or getting buyers' remorse here.
