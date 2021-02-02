Live
Mobile Industry Live: February 2021
News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry
Vodafone and Nokia show off superfast 100Gbps broadband upgrade
Vodafone and Nokia have successfully completed lab trials of a new Passive Optical Network (PON) technology that could deliver broadband speeds of 100Gbps across Europe by the end of the decade. The two companies claim the advances in speed could enable futuristic applications akin to ‘teleportation over the Internet’.
Xiaomi sues US government over latest accusations
Smartphone giant Xiaomi is suing the US government after the it was designated as a “Communist Chinese Military Company” by the Department of Defense.
The designation means US individuals and organisations are forbidden from buying shares as per an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump.
O2 stages Open RAN trial with NEC
O2 has held a successful trial of Open RAN technology with NEC in what is a major step forward for the Japanese vendor’s involvement in the UK market.
O2 has previously held trials of Open RAN, believing it can deliver superior indoor 4G and 5G coverage. However, the involvement of NEC is noteworthy because of the government’s belief that the company – and Open RAN - can help fill the gap left by Huawei’s exclusion from the rollout of 5G in the UK.
