Live
Mobile Industry Extra: September 2021
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
Got some industry news, made a new appointment or signed a new partnership? Then we want to hear from you - get in touch!
Genuine Solutions partners with British Exporters Association
Mobile distribution and services provider Genuine Solutions is working with the British Exporters Association (BExA) to help recycle old technology. The company will recycle and redistribute old devices from BExA members and give proceeds to a nominated charity of choice.
Matt Warman is no longer Digital Infrastructure Minister
Matt Warman has confirmed he is no longer Digital Infrastructure Minister following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle. No replacement has been named. Meanwhile John Whittingdale has been ousted as Media and Data minister.
Nadine Dorries appointed UK culture secretary
Former health minister Nadine Dorries has been appointed as culture secretary, assuming responsibility for the UK’s digital strategy, including 5G and full fibre broadband. She takes over from Oliver Dowden who has moved on to become Co-Conservative party Chairman after 18 months at DCMS.
Mark Evans heads up new Telefonica unit
Former O2 CEO Mark Evans has been rewarded for his role in the operator’s merger with Virgin Media with leadership of Telefonica’s new ‘Strategy and Development’ unit. The new division will have influence over strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and digital innovation. Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schuler became CEO of the combined Virgin Media O2.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.