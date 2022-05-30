Live: Memorial Day sale round up - deals from $20 at Amazon, Home Depot and more

Refresh

Don't miss this huge saving on a Dell XPS 13 laptop Although we tend to associate the Memorial Day sales with appliances and furniture, there are lots of stellar tech deals out there. Like this Dell XPS 13 that's now down to $930.99. That's a huge $369 saving off the usual price and a fantastic discount on a powerful all-purpose machine. It's packed full of high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, a massive 16GB of performance-boosting RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. Don't forget Dell's sleek and slick design, with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and lengthy battery life. It's one of the better laptop deals out there in the Memorial Day sales. (opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: $1,299.99 $930.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $369 – Here's a huge discount on the Dell XPS 13 in the Memorial Day sales. The sleek and long-lasting machine is full of top-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. All combined, that's more than enough powerful to handle everyday use, more demanding work and multitasking with ease.

Summer fun from under $20 at Amazon Today's going to be a scorcher... This splash pad is technically aimed at kids aged two and above, but if you want it for yourself, hey, it's allowed. (opens in new tab) Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler: $38.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 - This splash pad sprinkler for kids has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and comes with a healthy 50% discount for Memorial Day. The 68-inch diameter splash pad is designed for kids (but big kids and pets can play too). This isn't quite the cheapest we've seen it - it dropped to just under $12 in early 2021 - but it cost $36 at the start of this year, so $19.99 isn't bad at all.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Stop the press: 70-inch TVs for under $500 This 70-inch 4K TV from TCL is now on sale at Best Buy for just $499.99 - that's a $330 discount, and utterly incredible value for money. It supports 4K resolution, as well as HDR for better colors and lighting. You also get the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless access to streaming apps, plus a handy voice remote so you can tell it to play shows, launch apps or even dim the lights in your home. Very fancy. This huge TV was originally reduced to $599.99, but has since received a further $100 reduction, which makes an already excellent value TV even better. We haven't seen another TV deal that's quite such incredible value for money - and we doubt it'll be beaten across the entire holiday weekend. View the deal: TCL 70-inch 4 Series Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Big appliance savings at Best Buy Tech superstore Best Buy doesn't have quite the range of appliance stock that Lowes has, but its sale is strong as we head into the morning, with up to $800 off refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers from big-name brands including Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and Maytag. There's also an extra 10% off when you purchase four or more Samsung appliances, plus a free $200 or $300 e-gift card with some Samsung laundry packages. If you're planning some home improvement over the holiday, you might find best Buy's home expert service useful. It offers free design and product guidance for every room in your house - handy. Read more: Best Buy Memorial Day sale - 50 top deals

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Pools, patio furniture, grills and lawnmowers from $24.99 at Walmart Walmart's Memorial Day sale is the place to go for all things outdoors. There are hundreds of deals on everything you need to jumpstart your summer, from patio furniture to grills, outdoor tools, lawnmowers, fire pits, garden accessories, and more with prices starting at just $24.99. Read more: The best deals in the Walmart Memorial Day sale