Canon Cinema EOS camera launch – live: follow our analysis as it happens
Learn all about Canon's new video star, as it happens
By Mark Wilson published
If you're in the market for a powerful new video camera, then it's well worth tuning into today's big Canon Cinema EOS camera launch – and we'll be on hand to supply all the analysis and snacks (well, the analysis anyway) in this regularly updated liveblog.
Canon's Cinema EOS cameras recently celebrated their tenth birthday, with the Canon EOS C300 arriving back in late 2011. Given what's happened in the decade since, it was a smart move by Canon – with video now an essential feature for pro photographers as well as filmmakers, its Cinema cameras have rapidly grown in popularity.
Today, Canon is going to announce a new addition to the Cinema EOS lineup that, it says, will "usher in an exciting new era for the Cinema EOS range". Beyond those intriguing promises, it's not yet clear what Canon has in store for today – but content creators of all kinds are bound to be grabbing the popcorn to find out.
You can follow out minute-by-minute analysis of the launch, which kicks off at 7am EST / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT, below. Even if a high-end Cinema camera is a little overkill for your shooting needs, it should be an exciting peek into the future of video cameras.
Welcome to our Canon Cinema EOS launch live blog. There's just half an hour to go until the show kicks off, but we'll take you through what to expect.
