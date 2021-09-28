LinkedIn wants to sell you tickets for work events

The professional social network LinkedIn appears to be making a bigger push into the events space after launching its own virtual event platform last year.

According to a new report from TechCrunch, the Microsoft-owned company is in the process of testing out bringing paid events to its platform.

We've built a list of the best event management solutions available

These are the best virtual event platforms on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best business webcams

The news outlet first learned about LinkedIn's events test when it received code related to it from a source that wished to remain anonymous. After analyzing the code, TechCrunch discovered that the company is interested in selling tickets to work events as well as providing a dashboard that those organizing events can use to monitor sales and run their events.

LinkedIn Events

In a statement to TechCrunch, LinkedIn spokesperson Nicole Leverich confirmed that the company is indeed looking to delver further into the events space, saying:

“Amid the changing world of work and transition to a nearly all-remote workforce, LinkedIn Events has seen a surge in growth, with 21 million people attending an Event on LinkedIn in 2020. We continue to learn from member and customer feedback and test new ways to improve the experience. As part of this, we are exploring options for payment in the Events product based on feedback from event organizers.”

LinkedIn actually began looking into events before the pandemic began with the launch of its Events hub back in 2019. However, as more people started working from home during the pandemic, the company added online polls and video events to provide remote workers with access to events.

As many workers already use LinkedIn for professional networking, adding paid events to the platform makes a great deal of sense and we'll likely hear more once the company is ready to announce a formal paid offering in the events space.

We've also rounded up all the gear you'll need to work from home successfully

Via TechCrunch