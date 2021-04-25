Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream 2021: how to watch UCI WorldTour cycling from anywhere

The Ardennes classics concludes with the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, known fondly as "La Doyenne" (The Old Lady), as it's the oldest of the Monuments. What it lacks in youth it more than makes up for in nastiness, with the route packed with relentless climbs that include the Col du Rosier, La Redoute, the Cote des Forges and the Roche-au-Faucons. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online wherever you are right now.

The start list for the 2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liège features a multitude of past winners, most notably four-time champ Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana - Premier Tech), Wout Poels (Bahrain - Victorious) and Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), who plans to retire at the end of next season.

Last year's race was won by Primož Roglič, who'll once again be riding for Team Jumbo-Visma. It was a thrilling affair, which ended with a catalog of embarrassing errors from - of all people - the newly crowned world champion, Julian Alaphilippe.

After nearly causing a collision, he started celebrating too early and was just pipped to the finish line by Roglič. To add insult to injury, Alaphilippe was then relegated to fifth place by race officials.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch a FREE Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream online

You can watch a FREE Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream in loads of countries. In Australia, for instance, SBS Viceland is providing free coverage of the race.

Or you could dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book, because anyone in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport, cycling fans in France can get the race on France 3, and fans in Spain can watch on Teledeporte.

If you're a resident of Australia, Italy, France or Spain and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 from outside your country

As discussed above, if you're desperate to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream from anywhere

2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Liège-Bastogne-Liège coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Coverage of the women's race begins at 10.20am BST, while coverage of the men's races gets underway at 12.25pm. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as a free Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream is available Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. Coverage of the women's race starts at 7pm AEST, with the men's action following from 9.30pm. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021: US cycling live stream details

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 is being aired by NBC Sports Gold in the US. This means it can only be streamed online, not watched on linear TV, so if you have the app then you can enjoy it anywhere. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold - it's offering a Cycling Pass for $24.99, which runs until May 31. The service will then be absorbed into Peacock Premium. Prepare for an early start though, because the women's race starts at 5.20am ET / 2.20am PT on Sunday morning, with the men's following at 7.25am ET / 4.25am PT. However, if you miss the live action it's not the end of the world. The race is being repeated on NBCSN at 2pm ET / 11am PT. If you have cable, you can stream this broadcast online via the NBC Sports website - just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. And don't forget, if you're out of the US but still want to tune in - all you need is the services of a quality VPN.

How to watch the 2021 Liège-Bastogne-Liège: live stream cycling in Canada