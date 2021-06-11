LG OLED TVs now come with a five-year warranty – but not all of them

Buying an LG G1 or LG Z1 just got a bit safer, as LG announced a five-year panel warranty for its high-end OLED TVs.

That's a big step up from the one-year manufacturer warranties previously found with an LG OLED, and matches the kind of lengthy, soothing five-year warranty found at very few retailers.

The warranty applies to both the 77-inch and 88-inch sizes of the LG Z1, and the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes of the LG G1.

But what does the warranty apply to? We're told that it covers 'panel failure on applicable LG OLED TV models due to a defect in materials or workmanship under normal and proper use' – so anything that could be the fault of the manufacturer rather than a user-caused breakage or theft.

Given the LG G1 starts at $2,199 / £1,999, and the LG Z1's RRP caps out at $29,999 / £24,999, the extended warranty should help premium buyers rest a little easier – though it isn't being extended retroactively to older LG TVs.

On the outside

What's curious about the warranty is that it's somewhat selective, only applying to the LG G1 Gallery Series OLED, and the LG Z1 8K OLED – the two priciest LG OLEDs releasing this year.

The LG C1 OLED is stuck with a one-year warranty, then, as are the more affordable LG B1 and LG A1 models.

We're told by an LG rep that "The warranty is designed to offer peace of mind to customers purchasing our flagship, more expensive OLED models" – hence why it doesn't apply to cheaper alternatives, which are easier to replace or absorb the loss of.

Of course, you should be able to buy extended warranties at most reputable retailers, though it makes sense that more expensive screens now come with de-facto cover for a full five-year period.