Leica announces new 64MP S3 medium format camera

German camera-maker Leica has used its press conference at the Photokina photography expo to announce a new 64MP S3 medium format camera.

The S3 is an evolution on the S2 design that's been around since 2011, with the S3 maintaining the optical viewfinder. However, the sensor takes a massive step up from 37.5MP to 64MP, bringing with it 3fps burst shooting, un-cropped Full HD video and 4K Cinema recording options.

The new Leica S3 will use the company's L-mount, with Leica also announcing a partnership with Panasonic and Sigma. Panasonic has also just announced the S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras.

According to Leica, its current lens range has resolution in reserve and so won't be 'exhausted' by the 64MP resolution the new S3 offers, and will continue to be more than good enough in the future.

Leica says the S3 will be available in spring 2019, so likely March-May, with prototypes being available sooner. We'll bring you more details and photos as soon as we have them.

