Lego’s new most expensive set is also its most boring

Lego has just unveiled its new most expensive set, and we already know for certain that we won’t be waiting in line to pick it up.

The honor of priciest Lego model has been awarded to the brand-new AT-AT from Lego’s Star Wars theme. In the UK it's £50 more than the previous front-runner the Lego Millennium Falcon, though in the US and Australia both sets are the same price. (And while the Super Star Destroyer Lego was nearly twice the price, it's been discontinued for years – gone but not forgotten.)

Unfortunately, the Lego AT-AT's $800 / £700 / AU$1300 price tag is far too steep to get us excited, especially when your money could be better spent on the likes of the Lego's best Star Wars sets or something like the Lego Daily Bugle and Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block.

If you disagree with us though, you can nab the Lego AT-AT after it launches later this week on Friday 26 - the same day as Black Friday. While this set likely won’t be included in the Black Friday Lego sales, we’d still recommend acting fast – not only do new Lego sets sell out quickly but Lego is also running a limited-time offer to give buyers a free replica of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber if they buy this set before November 29.

Opinion: not worth the plastic it's made from

When Lego first introduced these mega-expensive themed sets, the bar was set pretty high, starting with a 1:1 scale model of Star Wars’ most iconic ship the Millennium Falcon. If you’ve been to a Lego shop any time in the past few years you’ll have seen a display cabinet with this impressively large kit inside complete with its intricate details and collection of minifigures representing characters from the original and the sequel trilogies.

Lego followed this up with the Imperial Star Destroyer; a less fan-beloved ship but a striking model nonetheless. The detailing is impressive and once again the size completely blows you away when you get a chance to see this thing up close. It even includes a miniature Tantive IV – the rebel ship carrying Princess Leia in A New Hope that received its own full-size 1768-piece set which has since been retired – for scale and to help you act out scenes from the series.

We’ve also been treated to a Lego version of Mos Eisley Cantina (the location where Luke and Ben meet Han Solo on Tatooine) and more recently the Republic Gunship - however, these both launched at a much cheaper $350 / £320 and $350 / £330 respectively. And there is the Super Star Destroyer itself, a 3152-piece leviathan that had been priced at a staggering $1,799 / £1,590 (around AU$2,490) before its discontinuation in 2014.

By comparison, the AT-AT is a mess of bland gray. The Imperial Star Destroyer also suffered from overusing the world’s most boring color but at least the ship’s complex design tried to make up for it - apart from having legs there isn’t really much to the AT-AT.

A saving grace could have been to include a scaled version of a snowspeeder - the craft used by the Rebel Alliance to trip up these behemoths on Hoth - either as a ship in flight or as Luke Skywalker’s downed vessel - but alas, we aren’t so lucky. (Nor are collectors: Lego discontinued the latest 1703-piece Rebel Snowspeeder model, but a few can be found at inflated prices around Amazon.)

If you’re after an AT-AT model we’d instead recommend the much cheaper one that comes with 1267 pieces at just $160 / £140 / AU$250 - though neither of today’s models holds water to the motorized AT-AT set from several years ago that could actually walk.

Lego should either have priced this set to be more in line with the Lego Cantina and Gunship sets or opted for a more bold-looking option worthy of the lofty price tag. One easy option would be Slave One, the ship flown by Boba Fett that would have tied in perfectly to the upcoming Book of Boba Fett series.

Alternatively, we would have accepted models of the Razor Crest (from The Mandalorian) or the Ghost (from Star Wars: Rebels) - or of something that isn’t from Star Wars for a change.