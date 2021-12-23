Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE manual reveals everything about the phone

Audio player loading…

We’re used to phones leaking, but it’s rare for them to be leaked quite as comprehensively as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been, and a full 167-page user manual for the device has now been shared.

This comes from Evan Blass, a leaker with a superb track record, so it’s probably accurate - and it certainly looks it. However, thanks to extensive previous leaks we actually had a good idea of all the key specs and details anyway, so there’s not much new here – it’s just further evidence that this is the phone we’ll see.

Key specs include a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, an 8MP telephoto camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There’s also a 4,500mAh battery listed, along with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, plus 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Available colors are said to include olive, graphite, white and lavender, the dimensions are listed as 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm, and a number of camera features are mentioned, including Portrait Mode, Director’s View, and Object Eraser.

IP68 water and dust resistance is also mentioned, but what the Galaxy S21 FE seemingly won’t have is a charger, a microSD card slot, or a headphone port.

Elsewhere, leaker Ishan Agarwal has told 91Mobiles that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be unveiled on January 4 – which would be right before CES 2022. They also say that it will cost £699 (around $935 / AU$)1,295 for 128GB of storage, and £749 (roughly $1,005 / AU$1,385) for 256GB.

That, as expected, is exactly the same starting price as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched for, meaning you can probably expect the same starting price elsewhere too, which would be $699 / AU$1,149.

Could we also see the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7? (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Analysis: hopefully, Samsung has something else planned for January 4 too

As this point we seemingly know just about everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, from the design and specs to the price and announcement date. It’s possible that some of what we’ve heard is wrong, but given the number and quality of the sources (including Samsung’s own site in one case) we’d expect most of it is right.

With that in mind, the January 4 announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be somewhat underwhelming, both because the phone itself doesn’t sound that exciting, and because there presumably won’t be any real surprises.

That is, unless there are. It doesn’t seem likely that the S21 FE itself will surprise us, but there’s always a chance that Samsung has something else to unveil – something that it’s done a better job of keeping under wraps.

Perhaps for example we might see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range – a range which has leaked a lot, but not quite to this extent. Or perhaps Samsung will unveil something totally unexpected. More likely we’ll just get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but we live in hope.

