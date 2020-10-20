Leaked Ryzen 9 5950X, 5900X benchmarks continue to show AMD's dominance

A newly discovered benchmark listing in the Geekbench database shows that AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X CPUs significantly outperform Intel's rival Core i9-10900K.

Twitter leaker @TUM_APISAK flagged the benchmark results for the two forthcoming Ryzen 9 5000-series processors in the online Geekbench database showing the dominating performance of these two CPUs in the popular benchmarking suite.

Geekbench 5AMD Ryzen 9 5950X1575 - 13605https://t.co/zzaR6h6zWYAMD Ryzen 9 5900X1605 - 12869https://t.co/n8Lp2EEzHTOctober 20, 2020

In single-core performance, the 5950X supposedly scores 1,575 points while the 5900X scored 1,605. In multi-core performance, the 5950X scored a 13,605 and the 5900X scored a 12,869. Noticeably, the 5950X seems to have better multicore performance than the 5900X, while the 5900X has a slightly higher single-core result than the 5900X.

Will AMD Ryzen 5000-series crush Intel Comet Lake CPUs?

There was already considerable hype surrounding AMD's Zen 3 processors, scheduled for release on November 5, but anticipation continues to build as more benchmark results surface hinting at the new CPUs' performance.

Earlier this week, TUM_APISAK uncovered benchmarks for the Ryzen 5 5600X that showed it beating Team Blue's competing Core i5-10600K. Now, as broken down over at Hexus, the Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X both look to overpower Intel's competing Comet Lake processor, the Core i9-10900K, by quite a bit.

In the Geekbench results database, the Intel Core i9-10900K scores a 1,393 for single-core performance and a 10,869 in multi-core performance. This puts the 5950X about 13 percent and 25 percent faster in terms of single-core and multi-core performance, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 5900X performs about 15 percent and 18 percent faster in single-core and multi-core performance, respectively, over the i9-10900K. We haven't tested the chips ourselves yet, so we can't independently verify that these performance comparisons will hold up, but if they do, Intel will be feeling the heat.