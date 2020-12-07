Leaked OnePlus 9 Pro schematics show off the flagship's design

We're expecting the first half of 2021 to bring us the OnePlus 9, and the leaks and rumors around the upcoming flagship have already started to build – including some new schematics for the Pro model that have just hit the web.

Shared by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the digital sketches give us a look at the shape of the OnePlus 9 Pro, and at the quad camera setup on the back, though there's not much else to be gleaned from this particular leak.

While two rear cameras dominate the picture you can see embedded below, we're also expecting two smaller lenses as well – check out the unofficial renders that have already emerged of the OnePlus 9 Pro for a better idea of how these are going to look.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus/Digital Chat Station) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus/Digital Chat Station) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus/Digital Chat Station)

However, the Digital Chat Station tweet seems to suggest there will in fact only be three rear cameras, so we'll have to wait and see – it's possible that OnePlus has been exploring both a triple-lens and a quad-lens configuration for the new handset.

A couple of weeks earlier we got our first look at the design and appearance of the OnePlus 9 Pro, though as yet there's been nothing from OnePlus itself about either the Pro model or the standard model of the phone.

The schematics do show that the camera array is seemingly being moved up to the top left-hand corner on the back of the phone, following the lead of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Previous OnePlus flagships have put the array in the center.

We can also see the volume switches, the power button, and the familiar OnePlus alert slider for quickly muting and unmuting the handset when needed. Based on previous rumors it's also likely that the Pro model will come with a 6.55-inch curved display.

Expect plenty more leaks between now and March or April time, when the phone is likely to appear. We're also hoping that we'll get a few more details about the standard OnePlus 9 model, which hasn't featured as much in the rumors we've come across so far.

