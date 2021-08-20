Le Mans live stream 2021: how to watch the 24-hour race online from anywhere

Fuel up on caffeine and fire up your engines for the 89th running of the endurance race we'll never get tired of, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's one of the oldest and most prestigious races in motorsport, and you can read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Le Mans live stream from anywhere in the world - including absolutely free!

The grid reads like a who's who of racing royalty, but the biggest storyline of all concerns Juan Pablo Montoya, who could become only the second driver in history to complete the Triple Crown of Motorsport, after the legendary Graham Hill.

The Colombian great, one of only two active drivers to have conquered two parts of the Triple, has won the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500 (twice), and he's teamed up with Henrik Hedman and Ben Hanley under the DragonSpeed USA banner.

Other big-name contenders to keep an eye on include Brendon Hartley, Stoffel Vandoorne, Richard Westbrook, Kevin Magnussen, Robert Kubica and rising F1 starlet Callum Ilott.

It's a gruelling test for both human and machine, the ultimate examination of pace, focus, endurance and reliability, so read on to find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting a Le Mans live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a FREE Le Mans live stream

There's fantastic news, in that anyone in France or Austria can watch a FREE Le Mans live stream.

You can tune into the race on L'Equipe TV in France, and on Servus TV in Austria, though bear in mind that both broadcasters will be diving in and out of the action over the duration of the race.

And any French or Austrian residents abroad right now that are worried about missing the action need only download a VPN to re-connect to their home streaming coverage.

How to live stream Le Mans from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Le Mans race, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic coverage. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Le Mans live stream. It's an affordable workaround and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 Le Mans live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the Discovery+ website

2021 Le Mans live stream: how to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in the US

Motor Trend is once again the place to watch Le Mans in the US, with the full 24-hour race set to be broadcast live on its TV channel and app. Coverage starts at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, ahead of a 10am ET / 7am PT start. A subscription costs $4.99 per month or $44.99 for a year, but there's a 7-day FREE Motor Trend trial on offer, meaning you can sign up and watch the entire 24 Hours of Le Mans without paying a cent! It's also packed with a host of car-themed programming including Top Gear, Roadkill and Texas Metal. How to watch Le Mans without cable If you've already cut the cord, we recommend checking out Sling TV, with Motor Trend offered as part of its Sling Orange package. It would usually cost you $35 a month, but right now Sling TV has a special offer where you get the first month for only $10 - an absolute bargain! Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, also offering the likes of ESPN, Adult Swim, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Le Mans: live stream 24 Hours of Le Mans in the UK

For UK residents, Discovery+ and Eurosport have you covered for live Le Mans 2021 coverage, with the race set to get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

Le Mans 24 Hour live stream 2020: how to watch

As is the case in the US, Le Mans is being shown on Motor Trend in Canada, with the cars set to roar into action at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. A Motor Trend subscription costs $4.99 a month or $44.99 per year, but since there's a 7-day Motor Trend FREE trial up for grabs, you can tune into the race without paying a thing. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

Watch Le Mans live stream in New Zealand