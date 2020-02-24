Latest Sony Xperia 1 flagship phone just brought back the 3.5mm headphone jack

The Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 from 2019 dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack following in the footsteps of Apple and many others, but for the brand new Xperia 1 II the company is bringing back the useful port.

Sony’s latest flagship phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge, while the Xperia 10 II - a sequel to last year’s Xperia 10 - also features the legacy tech as well.

Sony’s reasoning is that many of its fans want the choice of both wired headsets and wireless options, so it may as well offer the jack as an option.

Sony didn’t reveal if anything was taken out of the phone to include the headphone jack. It seems the space inside the device was easy to find as the company has also increased the size of the battery and added extra features like 5G and wireless charging for the 2020 Xperia 1.

This latest phone also comes with front-facing speakers as well as improvements in the software that may be able to offer a better audio experience than other handsets.

If you’re looking for a phone with a 3.5mm headphone jack, you’re going to have to wait for the Sony. It looks like the Xperia 1 II will be launching in at some stage between March and June 2020, and we've yet to learn the price of the handset.