Latest AirPods Pro leak points to some new colors for Apple's earbuds

There's plenty of unofficial buzz around the next generation of the Apple AirPods – yesterday we saw what the new charging case might look like, and today reports from China suggest new colors are on the way too.

We might see as many as eight colors, says the Economic Daily News, based on inside sources. Those colors are being tipped to include black, white and green.

The new story also backs up some of the details we've previously heard about the upcoming AirPods Pro or AirPods 3: improved noise cancelation and waterproofing, making these earbuds quite the upgrade.

New AirPods were of course revealed earlier this year, but the upgrade was a minor one, focusing on faster pairing among a few other tweaks. The next generation could be a more major upgrade.

Just in time for Christmas

Since first appearing at the end of 2016, the AirPods have proved a big hit for Apple – industry estimates suggest it might shift as many as 80 million pairs of the truly wireless earbuds during 2020.

An upgrade right at the end of 2019 would certainly help boost that number. A launch before Christmas is now being widely predicted.

Meanwhile Apple's competitors are trying their best to take a chunk out of the AirPods market share: Google recently unveiled its new Pixel Buds, arriving in 2020, while Microsoft is putting the Surface Earbuds on sale before the end of the year.

We're now seeing so many leaks and rumors around the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro that it wouldn't be a surprise to hear something from Apple very soon – maybe even within the next week or so.

Via MacRumors