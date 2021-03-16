Lara Croft and Neymar join Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 6 has just dropped with a new Battle Pass that brings gaming icon Lara Croft, soccer player Neymar Jr., and several other Fortnite skins to the island. Neymar’s hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, but we know that his outfit will incorporate a wolf-like design.

After the non-stop collabs from Season 5 – which brought Terminator, Kratos and The Mandalorian – none of these new characters seem out of place. Lara will join a steadily growing cast of gaming icons and Neymar isn’t the first celebrity in the game – Marshmello, Travis Scott, and several Fortnite streamers already have skins.

Lara Croft can be unlocked now, with variants inspired by her modern and classic designs able to be earned, though Neymar will likely not be arriving in-game for over a month.

How to unlock Lara Croft in Fortnite

If you want to get the Lara Croft skin as soon as you can, you’ll first need to buy the Battle Pass. You can buy it for either 950 V-Bucks ($7.99 / £6.49 / AU$ 11.95) or you can join Fortnite Crew, earning the Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks and an exclusive skin for $11.99 (£9.99 / AU$15.99)

With that done you just have to reach level 15, either by completing challenges and earning in-game XP or by purchasing levels. Levels can be bought for 150 V-Bucks each or in a one-time bundle of 25 that costs 1,850.

How to unlock Neymar Jr. in Fortnite

If you want to play as the soccer icon, you’ll have to wait a while. We don’t have an official confirmation but Neymar looks set to be Season 6’s secret skin – a Battle Pass unlock which is kept hidden for a few weeks. We think this because Neymar isn’t included as one of the 100 Battle Pass tiers but is teased in promotional images for the pass.

(Image credit: Epic Games / iFireMonkey)

Once you’ve bought the Battle Pass, you’ll see a section that says the secret skin will unlock in 43 days at the time of writing. That’s April 28 – a Wednesday – which is usually when Fortnite updates release.

When the Neymar skin releases you’ll likely have to complete some challenges to earn the reward as well as other in-game cosmetics. Though what those challenges are is yet to be seen.