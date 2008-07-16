First look: Sony VAIO VGN-SR19VN

Sony may have only just released information on its new laptop range, but our good friends at What Laptop magazine have got an exclusive first-look at the SR Vaio's with Centrino 2 inside. Here's a little taster of what they think…

The first thing that is noticeable about the laptop is the lower price. At £1169, it's priced considerably less than Sony's previous ultra-portable laptops.

Luckily, nothing has been compromised, despite the new affordability. Inside you get Intel's latest Intel Core 2 Duo P8400 chip, outside is a 13.3in screen that What Laptop describes as flawless.

Design and usability

Design-wise, the VGN-SR19VN is similar to the TZ range. Usability is increased with the inclusion of hot keys above the keyboard, while a mode button switches your profile from work to entertainment and vice versa.

Unfortunately, connectivity seems to be limited to just two USB ports. But this seems to be a small blemish on what is an otherwise superb machine.

Point your browser to What Laptop's blog for more information on Sony's new SR series.