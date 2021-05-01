Kentucky Derby 2021 live stream: how to watch Run for the Roses online from anywhere

The Kentucky Derby is the most famous horse racing event in the world, and it's been restored to its traditional May slot, making it - once again - the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Kentucky Derby live stream from anywhere in the world.

Known widely as "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports", the 1.25-mile Run for the Roses at Louisville's iconic Churchill Downs dirt track is exclusive to the 20 swiftest three-year-old Thoroughbreds on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Essential Quality is the firm favorite for the iconic garland of roses and $3 million purse, having won the Maiden Special Weight race, Breeders' Futurity Stakes, Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Southwest Stakes, and Blue Grass Stakes over the past eight months. The first of those victories came at Churchill Downs, which also happens to be where Godolphin Stables' prize colt trains. However, as Authentic proved last year, the form book isn't always right.

Of course, the Kentucky Derby is about much more than the race itself. It also serves one of the finest exhibitions of hats on the planet, and the build-up to the 10-furlong dash is steeped in tradition, from the singing of "My Old Kentucky Home" to Mint Juleps and burgoo.

Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting a Kentucky Derby live stream from anywhere in the world. Riders up!

How to watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby: live stream in the US

NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby. You can tune into the Kentucky Derby Prep from 12pm ET / 9am PT on NBCSN, and coverage switches over to NBC at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT for the Kentucky Derby itself, which is scheduled to start at 6.57pm ET / 3.57pm PT. If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a Kentucky Derby live stream via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, fear not. You have a few options. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both NBC and NBCSN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Kentucky Derby 2021 outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the event. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Kentucky Derby via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Kentucky Derby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to watch a 2021 Kentucky Derby live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Kentucky Derby and all the pre-show buildup on TSN, with coverage starting at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT ahead of a 6.57pm ET / 3.57pm PT start. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming and an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream Kentucky Derby coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch 2021 Kentucky Derby: live stream in the UK

Horse racing fans in the UK can watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Sky Sports, with coverage of the event starting at 8.45pm BST, ahead of the race at 11.57pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Can you watch the Kentucky Derby in Australia?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 2021 Kentucky Derby is being shown in Australia. Your best bet, therefore, is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from elsewhere. The race is due to begin at 8.57am AEST on Sunday morning.